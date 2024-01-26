Is Nick Kyrgios Defecting to Greece With Thanasi Kokkinakis? Latest Anti-Australia Comments and Photo with Stefanos Tsitsipas Fuel Speculations

Sep 2, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts during a match against J.J. Wolf of the United States on day five of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kyrgios has fueled speculation about a potential defection after his recent Instagram post. The Aussie star has a Greek father and a Malaysian mother and would be legally allowed to represent Greece. With his latest Instagram post, speculations have begun whether Kyrgios will represent Greece at the upcoming Olympics, also he recently claimed that he is not interested in participating in the Games even if he is 100% ‘healthy’.

Nick Kyrgios posted a picture with world number 7, Stefanos Tsitsipas and his doubles partner with Greek heritage Thanasi Kokkinakis. The Australian added “Things could be looking nice for team Greece soon” as a caption, suggesting that he could soon make a switch. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis both have Greek heritage and both would be available to represent Greece.

Another sub plot to the post was the budding friendship between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The duo had exchanged words during and after their fiery Wimbledon clash in 2022 and have often taken shots at each other. However, that looks to be a thing of the past as both the tennis stars posed together for the camera.

Nick Kyrgios was born in Canberra, Australia and has represented Australia since his teenager. However, the charismatic Aussie has never been shy to express his displeasure about the lack of respect he has in his own country. Kyrgios believes that Australians have not accepted him as an athlete and feels let down by the fact. He recently slammed the Australian Olympic Committee for snubbing him at the 2016 Olympics. Back then, the chief of AOC, Kylie Chiller said that Kyrgios was a disgrace due to his behavior and commitment and hence, was not fit enough to represent Australia, a country with a proud sporting record and reputation at the Olympics.

Now, with this sarcastic post, speculations have started about a possible defection to Greece and potentially play more team events for them in the future, if not the Olympics 2024. It also helps that Nick Kyrgios’ girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi is also of Greek descent, making it a great incentive for the tennis player to represent Greece and extend his association with the country.

Nick Kyrgios shuts down retirement rumors

Nick Kyrgios has been going through a major injury. The Aussie star has missed most of the 2023 season and is yet to declare himself fit in 2024. Recently, a column posted by Nine Newspaper published that the 28-year-old knows that his career might be over. The Australian’s wrist ligament injury is serious than first predicted and the Aussie star is contemplating retirement.

“Attention… I am not retiring. Please don’t spread this garbage. I’m coming back and will be lighting up courts soon.”

However, Kyrgios has slammed the rumor mill shut and admitted that he is not thinking about retirement just yet. The Aussie star admitted that he is working hard in the gym and eyeing a comeback soon. Until then, Kyrgios has been commentating live during the Australian Open. The 28-year-old even conducted an on-court interview with Novak Djokovic after his quarterfinal win against Taylor Fritz.