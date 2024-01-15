Is Nick Kyrgios Playing in the Australian Open 2024? Australian Star’s Social Media Activity Makes Fans Speculate

Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts to a point against Sebastian Baez of Argentina during round one of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif., Thursday, March 10, 2022. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nick Kyrgios is arguably the biggest tennis name from Australia at the moment. So as the Australian Open began on Sunday, many fans around the world took to social media platforms and search engines like Google for a query – ‘Is Nick Kyrgios playing in the Australian Open 2024?’ The answer to this is a No.

Nick Kyrgios playing in the Australian Open 2024 was out of question since he is yet to recovering from some of the injuries that he sustained in the 2023 season. As a result, he has been out of the game for nearly 12 months now and has not himself given a specific timeframe of his return to professional tennis. Recently, Kyrgios claimed that tennis tires him out and he might only play for another one or two years, that too selectively, before he calls it a day completely from playing.

However, seeing no Nick Kyrgios playing in the Australian Open 2024 is a blessing in disguise for not just the mercurial Aussie but also broadcasters. Media houses such as ESPN in the USA and Eurosport in Europe lined up to sign Nick Kyrgios for the ‘Happy Slam’ to warm up to their Australian followers on social media. Nick Kyrgios has a commentary and broadcast stint with both, having recently made his debut for them in the box.

Kyrgios has also been interviewed by the Australian Open media team for lot of their initiatives and it seems some players have enjoyed seeing him in a different avatar due to the interviews he has taken with them. No Nick Kyrgios playing in the Australian Open 2024 also means an opportunity for Naomi Osaka to work with him for her media company’s new podcast.

Nick Kyrgios has already interviewed the likes of Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic and besides the World No.1, commented on his first round opponent, Dino Prizmic as well as Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Sloane Stephens, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in a span of just 2 days.

No Nick Kyrgios playing in the Australian Open 2024: Australian’s on-air moment impresses Novak Djokovic’s wife

Novak Djokovic featured in Nick Kyrgios’ podcast recently and thanked the Australian for publicly supporting him in many issues, especially when he was deported infamously before the 2022 Australian Open. Once bitter foes, the duo are now best of friends virtually and always looking for each other. Additionally, Nick Kyrgios laughed out at one Novak Djokovic point during his first round match on Sunday and that video went viral on social media.

Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena Djokovic commented on the post, commending Kyrgios for doing a ‘great job on commentary’. Although Jelena did get a few negative and strange comments, but the overall tone of that moment and the pulse of fans watching that, was captured well by her.