Rafael Nadal Struggling to Lift Heavy Barcelona Open 2005 Trophy Video Goes Viral, Fans Laud Juan Carlos Ferrero For Sweet Gesture Towards Him

As Rafael Nadal aims for a successful return on clay at the Barcelona Open 2024, fans are remembering the time when the Spaniard won the title for the first time in his career back in 2005. The 2005 season was Nadal’s breakout one and in the Barcelona Open, he dropped just one set throughout the tournament. While most of the world got to witness the bulging biceps of Nadal for the first time, the then 19-year-old faced a difficult time lifting the trophy. But Nadal laughed it off after his opponent in the final and fellow Spaniard, Juan Carlos Ferrero assisted him in doing so.

In the final, Rafael Nadal won the first set 6-1. Ferrero managed to level the proceedings, winning the second set in a tiebreak thriller. Despite his valiant efforts, Nadal won the third set 6-3 and with that, the title. However, it is Ferrero who stole the show at the presentation ceremony after the final by helping the ‘Raging Bull’ lift the 13 kgs silverware.

As the video from 2005 resurfaces on social media, fans have not stopped lauding Ferrero for his sportsmanship. Many are also missing him as he is not expected to be around the tournament, because of his pupil and defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz pulling out of it due to an arm injury.

Rafael Nadal won all four contests against Juan Carlos Ferrero in 2005

Before their meeting in the Barcelona Open 2005 finals, Rafael Nadal and Juan Carlos Ferrero played against each other during the first round of the Open de Tenis Comunidad Valenciana. Nadal won the battle 6-2, 6-1.

Following the Barcelona Open 2005, the two Spaniards went up against each other twice – quarterfinals of the Swedish Open & semifinals of the China Open. Much like the first two encounters in the year, Nadal won both matches 6-3, 6-3 & 6-4, 6-4 respectively.