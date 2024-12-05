“They Listen To Me a Lot More Than Before”: Carlos Alcaraz Pokes Fun at Juan Carlos Ferrero and Coaching Team

Mar 19, 2023; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) poses with his coaches Juan Carlos Ferrero and Juanjo Moreno after defeating Daniil Medvedev (RUS) in the men s final of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz isn’t just satisfied with clinching two Grand Slams in 2024. He has brought on a new coach to help him in improving his game further. In comes Samuel Lopez, bringing a wealth of experience with him. Lopez isn’t replacing anyone on his team, instead, he’ll be collaborating with Alcaraz’s coach for six years – Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Even though it’s a bit of a mystery how two experienced coaches will work together on the same team, Alcaraz isn’t worried one bit. Apart from calling Lopez “one of the best coaches” on the tour, the 21-year-old feels that his relationship with Ferrero has never been better.

So much so that Alcaraz is no longer quietly listening to whatever Ferrero and his team are saying but is also stepping up and making a lot of “serious decisions” on his own. This wasn’t the case when Alcaraz first began working with Ferrero in 2018.

Alcaraz said it lightheartedly in a press conference before his Garden Cup 2024 match against Ben Shelton.

“They’re listening to me much more than before. Obviously, when I was 16 years old I had nothing to say. I was just mouth closed and ears open and did whatever he said. Right now I’m doing more things for myself, let’s say I’m taking more decisions, serious decisions,” he quipped.

Reflecting on the new coaching addition, Alcaraz believes that the trust between Lopez and Ferrero is “100 percent” and is looking forward to achieving “good results together” in the coming years.

“Being able to travel with both, for me, it’s going to be great. I think I’m going to grow as a player thanks to them. I think we are going to work pretty hard and pretty good for the next season and the next years.”

It’s interesting how much focus has been on coaches at the end of this season, and a big part of that is thanks to Andy Murray making his comeback. The retired Brit joined Djokovic’s team, and it’s been one of the hottest topics lately. Alcaraz also chimed in with his thoughts on the appointment.

What did Alcaraz say about Murray-Djokovic partnership?

Alcaraz is quite thrilled about the unexpected reunion. The World No.3 described Murray as “the right coach” for Djokovic.

“It’s as if [I will be] playing against both of them. It’s going to be incredible for tennis,” Alcaraz told Mundo Deportivo.

It will indeed be incredible for tennis lovers next season. The first major opportunity to see them all compete would be at the Australian Open 2025. While Jannik Sinner is definitely the favorite to take home the first Grand Slam of the year, one can’t overlook Djokovic and Alcaraz, especially with their new coaches in the mix.

Despite only being 21 years old, Alcaraz has already won the US Open, Wimbledon twice, and the French Open. Naturally, he will now set his sights on completing the Career Grand Slam in a month and a half at the Australian Open. With two seasoned coaches guiding him, Alcaraz will back himself to go all the way in Melbourne.