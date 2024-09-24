Monica Puig Tops Her Olympic Gold Medal Win by Successfully Completing Ironman

Former tennis player Monica Puig added another feather to her cap after successfully completing the Ironman World Championship 2024 in Nice, France. For the 2016 Rio gold medalist, this marks an important milestone in her excellent career.

Having retired from Tennis in 2022, many believed that Puig’s sports career had come to an end. However, she surprised everyone with a video of her finally becoming the ‘Ironman’.

The Ironman World Championship, a triathlon, is one of the most important and toughest events in athletics. It consists of three races – Swimming, Bike and finally running.

Hence, by completing it, the former Puerto Rican tennis player has proved that she has not given up on sports altogether.

Expressing her emotions on achieving this feat, she shared a video of her finishing the race and wrote, “Monica, you are an IRONMAN!” 5 words that I’ve waited to hear for a while. Recap to come, but wow…. What a feeling.”

“Monica, you are an IRONMAN!” 5 words that I’ve waited to hear for a while. Recap to come, but wow…. What a feeling pic.twitter.com/MD3Z4MyEAL — Monica Puig (@MonicaAce93) September 24, 2024

In the video, Puig can be seen getting emotional as she ended her most awaited hurdle and successfully finished the triathlon. Her husband Nathan Rakitt patiently waited for her with a towel at the finish line and hugged her as soon as she crossed the mark.

She then took to Instagram to share a recap of the event and explained about her current emotions. She further thanked her partner and team for being with her through this challenge.

In her tennis career, Puig has earned a total of $3,570,823 as prize money and her net worth is estimated to be around $2 million.

After bidding adieu to tennis, the former player has become involved in running as she has been taking part in various marathons across the world.

Other than her athletics experiences, Puig, who won the gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the women’s singles category, is a popular figure at Tennis Channel.

Monica Puig’s latest achievement has proved that tennis isn’t the only sport she is good at.