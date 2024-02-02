New Nike MacAttack 2024 Release: Best Price and Where to Buy the Iconic John McEnroe Shoe From in the USA and UK?

Nike have often thrilled their loyal customers with fancy designs and iconic shoes. The sporting giants have sponsored many big sporting icons in the past. Some of the Nike stars include John McEnroe, Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James and Rafael Nadal. All these superstars have their own personalised designs with Nike and that generates a lot of interest among fans. Now, Nike have announced that they will be returning with a special version of the popular Nike MacAttack shoes in May 2024.

The Nike MacAttack 2024 shoes will be released to celebrate American tennis legend John McEnroe. The American superstar dominated the 1980’s by winning multiple Grand Slam titles. McEnroe won three Wimbledon titles during his dominant era. The American ace registered wins in 1981, 1983 and 1984. These shoes will pay a homage to this incredible achievement.

The Nike MacAttack 2024 shoes come in white shade with a unique design. The green and purple borders are added to match the color of the Wimbledon tournament. The shoes further have an additional heel stabilizer, tongue tag and an insole. The white body with green finishing is topped off with white laces to give it a rich look. Interestingly, the Nike logo is from the time they first signed up McEnroe.

In 2023, the Nike MacAttack shoes were brought back in collaboration with Social Status, which is currently priced on Farfetch at $441 USD in the United States. On the other hand, American rapper Travis Scott too agreed to a collaboration with Nike for the MacAttack shoes, which currently cost $918 USD

But the Nike MacAttack 2024 shoes could well be seen more prominently at the Wimbledon Championships as these shoes are being made more affordable to the general public. The shoes will be available to purchase on the Nike official website. In the UK, it is estimated to be worth 129 GBP once released, mostly on StockX and FootPatrol apart from offline and online Nike stores across the country. The limited edition shoes are priced at $130 USD in the United States.

Nike MacAttack 2024 shoes would have never been possible due to incredible story

Nike co-founder Phil Knight interestingly did not plan on signing John McEnroe initially and were instead looking to rope in Jimmy Connors back in 1974. However, the deal with Connors never materialised even though he was spotted wearing Nike shoes at the Wimbledon Championships that year, which he went on to win. Knight agreed to a deal with Connors’ agent verbally before his Wimbledon exploits but the American never actually signed the deal. Eventually, the Nike deal with Connors collapsed and Phil Knight decided to look elsewhere.

Instead, Knight signed a young John McEnroe for Nike in 1977 and the duo formed a brilliant partnership. The stylish southpaw attracted crowds in large numbers and turned Nike into a sporting giant. Now, almost 40 years since McEnroe’s last Wimbledon triumph, Nike are celebrating the American and his incredible achievements.