Jim Harbaugh’s Emotional Draft Call to Brenden Rice Echoes Tom Brady’s Inspiration, Stealing the Spotlight

Some people say that football is just a game. But for a player receiving his draft call from the NFL, there is no bigger joy. Whichever round, whichever pick a player might be, just getting one’s name called at this yearly event is an unparalleled honor. And this honor was bestowed upon Brenden Rice recently. But when the Chargers’ front office, including Jim Harbaugh, reached out to the star wide receiver, he was grappling with personal turmoil.

Brenden has been going through a really tough time after recently losing his very close friend, Kieth Miller the Third. Before receiving his call from GM Joe Hortiz, the star wideout was actually waiting to board his plane to Texas, where Keith’s funeral was taking place.

It soon turned into a bittersweet moment for him, and Brenden even said that he was ‘struggling’ with his emotions while talking to Hortiz. Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh, in his conversation with the NFL prospect, quoted the greatest QB of all time, saying,

“As Tom Brady said — doesn’t matter if you’re drafted in the first round, the sixth round, the seventh round — nobody can measure anybody’s heart.”

Harbaugh concluded his brief message to Brenden by sending his condolences to him, his friends, and the family. Notably, Brenden fulfilled the role of a pallbearer and gave the obituary at the funeral in Texas.

Despite being drafted in the 7th round (225th pick), the 22-year-old receiver expressed immense happiness when he finally received his call from the Chargers. And he wasn’t alone in this joy; his family joined in as well.

Brenden Rice and His Family Celebrate His NFL Selection

Brenden Rice was overly emotional when he received the call from the Chargers. He was truly very grateful for the opportunity and made it clear that he would make the most of it. Additionally, his family shared in his excitement, as they received a video call from Brenden immediately after getting the draft news. His mother was particularly emotional, having anxiously awaited her son’s name to be called for nearly three days.

Brenden Rice’s case is a bit similar to what happened to Tom Brady in the 2000 draft. While Brady is a generational talent right now, he was only the 199th overall pick. But he defied all odds and etched his name in the history books by becoming one of the biggest athletes in the sport.

While Brenden is very far from achieving Brady’s level of success, there’s no doubt that he has the potential to make a name for himself in the coming years. He had a standout season with the Trojans in 2023, tallying 11 touchdowns in 11 games. If he’s able to accumulate half of that in his debut season with the Chargers, he’ll undoubtedly prove to be a valuable addition to the franchise.