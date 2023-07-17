Nick Kyrgios Changes Tune on Carlos Alcaraz Following Win Over Novak Djokovic

The spectacular Carlos Alcaraz created history last evening by winning the Wimbledon Championships 2023. Prior to the start of the tournament, not many would’ve considered him as a contender, specifically because of a certain someone named Novak Djokovic. Nick Kyrgios himself had highlighted Matteo Berrettini as the only player who had a chance against the Serb, even suggesting that Alcaraz was an ‘underdog’ in his match against the Italian.

But as was the case with quite a few viewers, Alcaraz showed amazing mettle to go the distance. Kyrgios too was left impressed with the display put in by the 20 year old, going on to admit that Alcaraz was a “freak”. He had tweeted, “Looks like my insight is credible. Alcaraz is the under dog in this match.”

Carlos Alcaraz wins Nick Kyrgios over

Having tweeted and labeled Carlito as an underdog while he was playing Berrettini, Nick Kyrgios was happy to admit that the World No. 1 had impressed him. After initially tweeting and calling Alcaraz a freak, the Aussie would also later tweet and thank both the finalists for putting on a show that had compelled him to watch an entire tennis match “in a long while“.

“Haven’t watched a whole tennis match in a long time haha THANKYOU @DjokerNole & @carlosalcaraz for putting on that incredible performance. Congratulations to you both.”

Having played the final against the same opponent as Carlos just last year at Wimbledon and come up short, Kyrgios is well aware of what it takes to even compete with the Serbian on the Centre Court. Naturally, he could appreciate the focus, effort and sheer quality that Alcaraz displayed to lift the title.

A new challenger

Alcaraz knew he had to give it his all in order to dethrone the Serb. He managed to raise his level and was motivated by the spectators cheering him on. It was a do or die moment for him when he ended up winning the second set in a tiebreaker, 7-6(6).

In the following set, the 20-year-old was playing much better than he did as in the beginning. With the momentum on his side, he did not waste time in claiming the set 6-1.

After losing the fourth set to a much more aggressive Djokovic, Alcaraz upped his game in the fifth and final set and certainly was the better player. Hitting 18 winners compared to Nole’s 3, Carlito wrapped up the match after getting a break and taking the final set 6-4.