Nick Kyrgios Injury Update: Australian Star All Set for Major Déjà Vu at Wimbledon 2023

Nick Kyrgios is arguably one of the most publicized players in the world of tennis, due to his fair share of controversies on and off the court. However, many consider him a ‘box-office star’ of the game, having the ability to draw crowds to the grounds and viewers on media platforms. Due to his personal take on not playing every tournament in a packed ATP calendar year, Kyrgios is ranked No. 33 in the men’s singles rankings.

Advertisement

The Australian made tennis enthusiasts concerned as his knee injury made him miss a majority of grass court tournaments in the lead-up to Wimbledon 2023. While Kyrgios is active on social media even in terms of posting about his views and life events, he didn’t share much when it comes to his fitness issues. This was only until Friday when the Wimbledon 2023 men’s singles draw was released.

What Nick Kyrgios injury? Australian’s Wimbledon 2023 participation confirmed

Fans were stunned to see Kyrgios’ name in the draw. In a post oozing of confidence, the player indirectly also assured all of his presence in the tournament as a player.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CuDMAXBos3J/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Nick Kyrgios surprised many in 2022, winning 12 matches on grass courts, which was the most by any player on the Tour. The World No.33, who is yet to win a men’s singles Grand Slam title, claimed in an interview with the ATP Tour, that players from his country ‘love getting dirty and finding different ways to win’, which explains Australian men’s players’ consistency on grass over the years. Kyrgios was the first finalist at the 2022 Championships after the legendary Lleyton Hewitt, who had won the title 20 years ago. He is also mindful of Jordan Thompson and Alex de Minaur’s grass prowess this season, as both the Aussies made it to different grass court competitions’ finals.

Nick Kyrgios’ potential matchups at Wimbledon 2023

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TennisTV/status/1674735177094889472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Kyrgio’s lack of grass court preparations might not make him a favorite to make it even in the top 4 this year at Wimbledon. His first major challenge would be the former top 10 player who has received a wildcard entry, Belgium’s David Goffin. It is likely that the Australian star might clash with Russia’s Andrey Rublev in Round 4, who is just as mercurial and temperamental as him. But tennis enthusiasts surely are excited about a potential matchup between Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. Kyrgios and Djokovic played in the Wimbledon 2022 final, which the latter won in 4 sets.

If Nick Kyrgios somehow manages to pull off that upset, he would have to contend with either Jannik Sinner or Casper Ruud in the semi-finals. This means that should he do an encore of 2022 by making it to the Final, his opponent could well be either World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz or Russian superstar Daniil Medvedev, who seem to be the two favorites to make it big from their side of the draw.