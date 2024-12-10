Nick Kyrgios Names NBA Star Who He Would Love to Play Doubles With

Nick Kyrgios’ passion for sports extends beyond tennis, as he closely follows the Boston Celtics of the NBA. His admiration for the team and love for basketball made it easier for the Australian to choose a Celtics star as his doubles partner in response to a hypothetical fan question.

With preparations for his return to tennis in full swing after a one-and-a-half-year absence, Kyrgios still found time to interact with his fans. He asked his followers to submit some intriguing questions for him to answer.

In response to a follower, the Australian star named Jayson Tatum has an athlete with whom he would love to share the tennis court.

“If you could team up with any athlete from another sport for a doubles match who would it be,” the question read. “Haha I would love to play some tennis with @jaysontatum0 but I don’t know if he plays,” Kyrgios replied.

Nick Kyrgios shows how big a fan he is of NBA star from the Celtics, Jayson Tatum! pic.twitter.com/OzFaSHJ2hD — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) December 10, 2024



Watching Kyrgios and Tatum play doubles together will be a fun sighting for sports enthusiasts. But there is no evidence of the NBA All-Star ever playing tennis. Apart from basketball, JT has spent a large part of his childhood playing baseball.

The Canberra native’s admiration for the 6ft 8” power forward became clearer in the subsequent Instagram Story. King Kyrgios named Tatum as one of his top three favorite athletes, adding two other Celtics legends – Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett – to this list.

Kyrgios constantly supported Tatum and co. during the 2024 playoff

Nick Kyrgios has been an avid fan of the Boston Celtics since his childhood, and he was a vocal supporter of the team during the 2024 NBA playoffs.

As expected, his social media activities increased drastically after the Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 Finals to lift the 18th Larry O’Brien trophy in franchise history.

Hahahah LETS GO MY BOY – their apology should be as loud as their disrespect was ☘️☘️☘️☘️✅✅✅✅ https://t.co/A1dfpVFQ14 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 19, 2024

Apart from congratulating Tatum, the former World No.13 even posted an old video showcasing that his prediction was spot-on.

“I think the stat was LeBron (James) did not bring a ring until he was 27 or something. So Tatum’s 26 so next year basically guaranteed champs. Mark my words,” Kyrgios said.

Kyrgios has been less active on social media lately, sharing fewer stories about the team compared to the 2024 postseason. However, as the current NBA season progresses, fans can expect more Celtics-related posts from him.