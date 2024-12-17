Jannik Sinner May Disagree but Ex-Ferrari President Puts Him in the Same League as Max Verstappen

Waving the chequered flag at the end of an F1 race is an honor only a few get. Jannik Sinner got a taste of that privilege at the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi. During his time in the F1 paddock, the Italian tennis sensation saw parallels being drawn between him and reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen.

In one such interview, Sinner rubbished such comparisons. He cited his success of just one year (2024) to be insufficient to match Verstappen’s four consecutive championships. “I’m only 23, not 27 [like Verstappen] and I’ve only done this season at the top,” he said.

However, former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo has seen enough sparks of brilliance in Sinner to dub him a special talent. That, in his eyes, is enough to put him in the same league as Verstappen.

“There are the great champions and then there are the champions like Sofia Goggia in skiing, Federica Pellegrini in swimming, or Jannik Sinner in tennis. In F1, Verstappen is a champion, he has always been very strong even with go-karts,” Montezemolo told Radio GR Parlamento, per Gazzetta.it.

Jannik Sinner waving the flag for Lando Norris in Abu Dhabi at the Grand Prix. ️ pic.twitter.com/NfohkCePCk — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) December 8, 2024

The 77-year-old lauded the Dutchman for the way he managed his 2024 season. He recalled how things were not as easy for Verstappen as they were in 2023. Montezemolo believes that the defending champion achieved the feat with a car that was not only inferior to McLaren’s but at times, Ferrari’s as well.

A common thread that brings Sinner and Verstappen together

Sinner may not agree with Montezemolo’s comparison but there is one aspect where he finds himself in the same boat as Verstappen. In his interview with Corriere, he recalled a recent conversation with the Red Bull driver. Through that conversation, the Italian understood well how much Verstappen cherished the time he spent with his family and friends.

Being someone who resonates with those values, Sinner said, “He said that he doesn’t chase other drivers’ records, because he also loves being with his family. We are athletes. but we are also people.”

“Friends and family are the most important things. I try to do the best I can in tennis. Starting tomorrow, I will resume training in Dubai, but I think like him.”

Sinner took home two Grand Slam titles in 2024 — Australian Open and the US Open. Later in the season, he also claimed the ATP Finals title. He will begin his defending campaign in Australia on January 12. The Italian walks into the new season as the world number one.