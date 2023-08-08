Nick Kyrgios SLAMS Megan Rapinoe for ‘Diabolical’ Behavior With Young Fan

Nick Kyrgios is known for his straightforward takes on several issues in public or on social media. The Australian tennis player sometimes invites controversy with the content that he puts up or agrees with. On Tuesday, Kyrgios was once again active on X (Twitter) and could not help but notice a video.

British broadcaster Piers Morgan tweeted about former US Women’s soccer team captain, Megan Rapinoe. In the video, Rapinoe was seen attending an event when a young fan came up to her, adorably seeking an autograph. However, Rapinoe just signed on the ball as a formality without even bothering to look at or greet the fan.

Megan Rapinoe’s gesture draws Nick Kyrgios’ attention

The video went viral in no time and Morgan tweeting about it, made the topic much talked about globally. Morgan wrote in his caption, ‘Didn’t even look at him. Diabolical arrogance.’ Kyrgios surprisingly retweeted his tweet and commented that this is one matter where he agrees with Morgan on this instance.

Megan Rapinoe is not really the favorite of the media or the public at the moment, especially in the United States. Two days ago, it appeared that she was laughing after missing out on a crucial spot kick in their Round of 16 match against Sweden in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Sweden won the match 5-4 to advance, knocking USA out of the competition for the third edition in a row.

Although Rapinoe has won 2 FIFA Women’s World Cups for the USA in the past, she has largely been a controversial figure in recent years. In this edition of the tournament, ahead of their match against Portugal which anyway ended in a 0-0 draw, the USA team, barring three members, literally snubbed the country’s national anthem. It is believed that Rapinoe is responsible for influencing the team to do so and is being accused of ‘poisoning’ the team.

Rapinoe has not been appreciated for mixing politics and social issues with sports time and again as many believe that she does this on purpose only to remain in the public eye as a brand. From supporting Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling to the national anthem that led to the Black Lives Matter movement to advocating transgender sportspeople to play alongside people of the same biological sex, has cost her reputation dearly.

The latest video has only made sports fans fuel the belief that Rapinoe comes across as someone with a huge ego and arrogance who is self-absorbed and not a good role model despite her accomplishments.