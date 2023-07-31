Nick Kyrgios Slams Former American Grand Slam Semi Finalist for Criticizing Iga Swiatek

Sep 6, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia yells to his player’s box after losing a game in the third set to Karen Khachanov (not pictured) on day nine of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kyrgios is currently recuperating from injuries that have kept him on the sidelines for most of the season. And while he is off the tennis courts, he is certainly on Twitter engaging with the tennis community. In one such instance of him taking to the platform to voice his opinion, Kyrgios slammed former American tennis player Jimmy Arias for his take on the WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Kyrgios has never shied away from speaking whatever is on his mind. Be it press-conferences, interviews, or podcasts, Kyrgios won’t hold back from speaking his truth. And should anyone talk about him, you can bet your bottom dollar he will notice and engage if he feels he has something to say. After a recent tiff of sorts on Twitter with Arias, Kyrgios has once again called the American out on what he said.

Nick Kyrgios does not agree with the assessment of Iga Swiatek

Just days prior, Arias had given his unfiltered take on Nick Kyrgios, specifically on Nick’s comments on when he would retire. The Aussie did not take kindly to it in typical Kyrgios fashion, calling Arias out and mocking him on Twitter. The two engaged in a bit of back and forth before walking away. This time around, however, Kyrgios has not taken kindly to what Arias has said about World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Arias is of the opinion that Swiatek lacks in personality on the tennis court and that is hampering the WTA.

“From my standpoint, I don’t think she’s been great for women’s tennis. Because she wears her hat so low that you can’t even see her face or her eyes during a match, so you don’t get a connection as much as you could. So, I don’t mind her getting angry in some ways, but I want to see her personality.”

Having read what the American had said on Twitter, Kyrgios responded by opining that it was another horrible take by the man.

For once fans agree with Kyrgios

It would not be a stretch to say Kyrgios is a controversial figure in a sport like tennis. Such outspoken personalities tend to garner a lot of engagement and opinions from fans, be it in the form of support or detraction. For the most part, however, the detractors outnumber the supporters; something that Kyrgios himself has addressed too in the past. In this particular instance though it seems most are in agreement with the Aussie.

