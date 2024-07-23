mobile app bar

‘No Babolat, No Problem!’ Andy Roddick Uses Wilson Shift to Turn Back The Clock With Some Fiery Serves in Viral Video

Andy Roddick, a former tennis star known for his blistering serves, recently went viral after being caught on camera practicing with a friend on a court in Arizona. Despite being 41 and retired for years, Roddick effortlessly recreated his iconic fast-paced serves, wowing fans with his skill and power.

In the video, Roddick used a Wilson racquet, a change from his famous blue Babolat, known for its larger size. This change didn’t hinder his performance; fans marveled at how he maintained his pace and precision with a smaller racquet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NYCC (@notyourcountryclub)


The video quickly gained traction, with many commenting on Roddick’s impressive form and the nostalgia of seeing him in action. His ability to hit such powerful serves at his age sparked admiration and excitement across social media.

This moment of nostalgia serves as a reminder of Roddick’s legacy in tennis, where his serve was a formidable weapon. The viral clip not only highlights his enduring talent but also engages a new generation of fans who may have missed his prime years on the tour.

Roddick’s sunscreen plea

Recently, Roddick made headlines for a more serious reason. He urged tennis players and fans to use sunscreen regularly, sharing his personal experience with skin cancer treatment.

Roddick’s message emphasized the importance of sun protection, drawing attention to the risks of prolonged sun exposure without adequate care. This plea adds another layer to Roddick’s influence, as he continues to impact the tennis community beyond his playing days.

His advocacy for sun safety reflects his commitment to promoting health and awareness, using his platform for the greater good. Through both his on-court prowess and off-court advocacy, Roddick remains a respected figure in the world of tennis.

