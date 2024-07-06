“No Wonder He Dropped Two Sets”: Fans Have a Field Day Poking Carlos Alcaraz After He Asks Public for Score Update

Carlos Alcaraz may not have been entirely focused during his Wimbledon Round of 32 battle against Frances Tiafoe. A huge fan of soccer, Alcaraz was aware that his country was playing their UEFA European Championship quarter-final match at the same time he took on the Centre Court. Hence, immediately after the five-setter concluded, the 21-year-old was interested to learn whether Spain was winning or not.

Alcaraz was part of a grueling 3 hours 51 minutes encounter against Frances Tiafoe. Despite being on the brink of defeat on more than one occasion, the three-time Grand Slam winner seemed to be least worried when talking in his post-match interview. Instead, the youngster was more concerned about the ongoing Spain-Germany football duel.

After learning that at the time, the score was still 0-0, the World No.3 revealed that he was planning on getting a quick shower and watching his nation play. The eagerness in his voice was responded to by spectators bursting into laughter.

Social media users also reacted to the same clip. Hilariously, several users claimed that Alcaraz’s concern about the soccer match was the real reason behind him dropping two sets to Tiafoe.

No wonder he dropped 2 sets, bro mind was on football not tennis — NEEDLE MOVER (@Midnitestar_007) July 5, 2024

Another user stated that Carlitos seemed to be in a hurry (to watch the match), hence making several unforced errors.

@paridaze he really was tryna go home early — 7 (@_Me7o) July 5, 2024

And like many others, there were a few others who found the clip simply hilarious.

what a guy with a sense of humor — Jacob skully (@JacobSkully) July 5, 2024

Alcaraz is indeed a proud man as the Spanish football team did manage to emerge victorious. He tweeted about the same as well almost immediately after the result, showing his excitement and how active he is on his cellphone.

VAMOOOOOOSSSSS!!!!!!!!!! SEMIFINALES!!!!!! — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 5, 2024



Quite like his 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 win over Big Foe, the football match also went the distance. Thanks to Mikel Merino’s goal in the penultimate minute of the bout, Spain won 2-1 in extra time.

As Alcaraz and the football team advance to the next round of their respective tournaments, fans of Spain sports will have huge expectations and hope for some silverware to be won. The young Spaniard could emulate Rafael Nadal, who won the Wimbledon 2010 around the same as Spain won the FIFA World Cup in South Africa.