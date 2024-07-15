Nick Kyrgios Has 4-Word Reaction to Carlos Alcaraz Defeating Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon Final

In a thrilling Wimbledon final, Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious over Novak Djokovic, signaling a potential shift in the landscape of men’s tennis. Nick Kyrgios, who was commentating for BBC in the match, certainly thinks so. Kyrgios, who is a good friend of Djokovic’s, tweeted on the same after the match.

Wow. Love Djokovic, but is this maybe the first time we can say the ‘changing of the guard’ ?!?! — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 14, 2024

The 4 words ‘Changing of the guard’ could finally come true after Alcaraz showed some exceptional skill against one of the greatest players of all time on one of the biggest stages in tennis. Beating Djokovic in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4), shows just how dominant the Spaniard’s play style is, in attack and defence equally well.

Interestingly, on commentary, Kyrgios had a match prediction to make when Alcaraz was ahead after taking the first set and leading early in the second set. He was quoted as saying:

“Really hard for me to see Djokovic win the final if Alcaraz goes 2 sets up.”

And Kyrgios was proven right. But the confident way in which Australian said it, shows that perhaps Djokovic does not have that X-factor in him to bounce back when being 2-0 down in a best-of-5 match.

At Djokovic’s peak, that would have been a different story. However, as compared to last year’s final at Wimbledon, the Spaniard was sharper and cleverer in his game play.

With the former World No.1 having been beaten this year by many opponents before he could win a title, Kyrgios cannot be wronged for predicting that.

While some may look at Djokovic’s loss as a sign of decline, he faced setbacks before and has always managed to bounce back stronger. This defeat, while significant, could be another challenge that he overcomes, further solidifying his legacy.

Alcaraz’s ability to dethrone Djokovic could mean that he is ready to take on the mantle of leadership in men’s tennis. Fans and analysts alike are eager to see if the now 4-time Grand Slam champion can maintain this level of play and usher in a new era.

Whether this loss is a sign of a shift in power or just a setback for Djokovic, remains to be seen. One thing is certain: the world of men’s tennis is as exciting and unpredictable as ever. The Olympics 2024 and the US Open could give fans a better idea of the same.