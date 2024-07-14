mobile app bar

Fans Express Shock at Novak Djokovic For ‘Worst Performance’ in First Two Sets of a Grand Slam Final in His Career

Advait Jajodia
Published

Fans Express Shock at Novak Djokovic For 'Worst Performance' in First Two Sets of a Grand Slam Final in His Career

Image Credits of Novak Djokovic: © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Game 1 of the Wimbledon 2024 finals had fans riled up for an exciting battle between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. A 14-minute long game consisted of 7 deuces and 5 break points. However, the same game seemed to have consumed a lot of Djokovic’s energy as he would go on to witness a massive dip in his production.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon)

Over the next 61 minutes, it seemed as though Djokovic was clueless. By losing the first two sets 2-6, 2-6, Nole’s performance has gotten fans concerned. A majority of supporters wonder whether Djokovic’s injured knee is preventing him from giving Alcaraz competition. However, by suffering a 0-2 set deficit in a Wimbledon final for the first time since 2013, a larger group of naysayers are criticizing the Serb for having his “worst performance”.

As soon as Alcaraz sealed the second set, tennis enthusiasts on X (formerly “Twitter”) didn’t show any pity when mocking the 24-time Grand Slam winner.

Losing two sets, let alone the first two, has not been something that Djokovic has had to face during the Wimbledon 2024. Through his run to the finals, the World No.2 only lost two sets in total. Hence, it’ll be great to see how the 37-year-old responds to this setback.

At the time of writing this report, the score was 5-4 in the third set in favor of Alcaraz.

