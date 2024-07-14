Fans Express Shock at Novak Djokovic For ‘Worst Performance’ in First Two Sets of a Grand Slam Final in His Career

Game 1 of the Wimbledon 2024 finals had fans riled up for an exciting battle between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. A 14-minute long game consisted of 7 deuces and 5 break points. However, the same game seemed to have consumed a lot of Djokovic’s energy as he would go on to witness a massive dip in his production.

Over the next 61 minutes, it seemed as though Djokovic was clueless. By losing the first two sets 2-6, 2-6, Nole’s performance has gotten fans concerned. A majority of supporters wonder whether Djokovic’s injured knee is preventing him from giving Alcaraz competition. However, by suffering a 0-2 set deficit in a Wimbledon final for the first time since 2013, a larger group of naysayers are criticizing the Serb for having his “worst performance”.

As soon as Alcaraz sealed the second set, tennis enthusiasts on X (formerly “Twitter”) didn’t show any pity when mocking the 24-time Grand Slam winner.

This event has been awful — Gaelen (@GaelenBet) July 14, 2024

Hahaha so true.. Novak Djokovic has no chance against Carlos Alcaraz and Carlos won’t show him any mercy this match. He just wants to go wrap this up quick and watch the Euros Finals. — aniballer (@aniballerz) July 14, 2024

Right now? Djokovic’s problem is Alcaraz. — Kenneth Mooney (@augustagarei) July 14, 2024

Novak is playing as if this is his 1st match ever. So disgusting — Rushabh Patwa (@dodo_rp301985) July 14, 2024

Cannot believe how badly Djokovic is playing. One of his worst performances in a Major final… — Olly (@Olly_Tennis_) July 14, 2024

Losing two sets, let alone the first two, has not been something that Djokovic has had to face during the Wimbledon 2024. Through his run to the finals, the World No.2 only lost two sets in total. Hence, it’ll be great to see how the 37-year-old responds to this setback.

At the time of writing this report, the score was 5-4 in the third set in favor of Alcaraz.