Novak Djokovic’s Coach Picks Surprise Name as the Only Player Who Can Challenge Carlos Alcaraz: “They’ve Had Some Interesting Encounters”

Jul 16, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Novak Djokovic (SRB) pose with their trophies after the men’s singles final on day 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

As the focus has shifted towards the final Grand Slam of the season, the US Open, players are set to give it they’re all. With the memories of the Wimbledon final still fresh in minds, fans will be eager to see how Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz perform.

Recently Djokovic’s coach, Goran Ivanesevic spoke about another prospect who can trouble the Spaniard in his title defence. He is none other than Jannik Sinner. Going by their history so far, the Croat feels that Sinner has what it takes to upset the World No. 1 at the US Open.

Jannik Sinner’s Game Bothers Carlos Alcaraz

The 51-year-old feels that Sinner has the game that has unsettled Alcaraz in their matches. Neither player has had an easy win in any of their matches so far. And the winner always ends up being the one who plays better during the crunch points.

While speaking on this subject, Goran stated,

“Alcaraz is a story in itself and Sinner is the only one who can threaten him at the US Open along with Novak. Sinner’s game bothers Alcaraz and they’ve had some very interesting encounters so far.”

In their rivalry so far, both Alcaraz and Sinner have won three matches each. As a matter of fact, they had faced each other at the US Open last year and that match was worth of being a final, such was the quality. In the end, Alcaraz won the match in five sets.

They have played each other twice this year, with each of them winning a match. Therefore, to see them compete in the US Open this month, will ensure fans a real showdown.

Daniil Medvedev The Dark Horse?

Another player who the Croat feels can go the distance is Daniil Medvedev. He has the experience of winning the title in the past and certainly brings his best game on the hardcourt. Alcaraz faced the Russian at the Wimbledon Championships last month. Although it was a one-sided match favoring the Spaniard, it could be a different story when they compete on the hardcourt in New York.

Noting this, Goran feels that Medvedev has what it takes to win the title. On his day, he is a phenomenal player, having beaten Djokovic at the US Open 2021 final in straight sets.

“Also, if Medvedev’s day coincides and he plays, for me he is also a phenomenal player.”

At this year’s US Open, there are four players who can be considered to win the title. Players such as Djokovic and Alcaraz will always be considered going by their level of display. On the other hand, Sinner and Medvedev can upset the top two seeds if they display consistency.