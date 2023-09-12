“Novak Djokovic Could Have All Four”: Former Wimbledon Champion Rues Carlos Alcaraz Loss & Missed Calendar Slam

Jul 16, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Novak Djokovic (SRB) pose with their trophies after the men’s singles final on day 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

After Novak Djokovic downed Daniil Medvedev to win the 2023 US Open, Goran Ivanisevic expressed regret over his protege’s Wimbledon loss. Djokovic has won three Grand Slam titles this year, losing the grass Major’s final to Carlos Alcaraz. His coach rued missing out on the Calendar Slam once again.

Ivanisevic discussed a similar crucial juncture Djokovic faced in the Wimbledon and the US Open finals. The 2001 Wimbledon winner believed that the results of both finals were affected by how the Serb dealt with those points. He said that losing the tiebreak was the deciding factor in his loss against Alcaraz.

Ivanisevic lauds 24 GS feat but regrets Novak Djokovic missing out on Calendar Slam

Novak Djokovic beat Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 to clinch a record 24th Grand Slam. He saved a set point to take the second set into a tiebreaker. The new World No.1 battled through physical stress to win his fourth title at Flushing Meadows. He is now two clear of Rafael Nadal on the all-time list of men with most Grand Slam titles.

Talking to the press after the match, coach Ivanisevic termed the achievement amazing. He said it is remarkable that Djokovic is still raring to go for more records and play great tennis. However, the Croat said it was a ‘pity’ that the Serb lost the Wimbledon final because of a few crucial points, ultimately missing out on a Calendar Slam.

“You know, it’s a pity, you know, for the Wimbledon, you know, one, two points, up and down, he could have all four. Let’s not be spoiled, you know. He achieved something amazing. You know, he came here and made 24 Grand Slams. Still hungry, still breaking records, still playing unbelievable tennis.”

Djokovic was visibly exhausted during the final in New York, especially in the second set. He even dropped to court from tiredness and was constantly stretching.

The 24-time Majors winner faced a similar struggle in the Cincinnati Open final, where he beat Alcaraz in an epic clash that lasted almost four hours. Ironically, he lost the Wimbledon final despite being fully fit and comfortable. Ivanisevic believed that losing the crucial tiebreak in the second set was the cause of Djokovic’s defeat.

Goran Ivanisevic discussed crucial tiebreaks in US Open and Wimbledon finals

Djokovic got off to a great start in the Wimbledon final, inflicting a breadstick (6-1) on Alcaraz. The Spaniard, however, bagged the second set after an 8-6 tiebreak win. The veteran pulled a set back later but Alcaraz kept his cool to lift his second Majors title.

Djokovic faced a similar situation in New York as the second set against Daniil Medvedev entered the tiebreak. This time, though, he was up for the challenge and won the set. He continued his momentum and secured the win.

Ivanisevic compared the tiebreak situation in the two finals. He said Djokovic was much better in the crucial period on Sunday. He said the tiebreak in the Wimbledon final was similarly vital and had the Serb won that, he would have wrapped the match in straight sets.

Ivanisevic claimed that if his ward had lost the second-set tiebreak, the match could have had a very different result.

“Tiebreak was already back then he kind of regain his energy, and he was much better. That tiebreak was crucial. That tiebreak was crucial in the Wimbledon, the most crucial. If he win tiebreak in Wimbledon it would be 3-0. Same today. If he would lose that tiebreak, it will be completely different match, completely different outcome maybe, and completely different match.”

Djokovic’s coach also added that the player does not intend to retire or slow down after hitting the 25 Grand Slam titles milestone. He said that the World No.1 wishes to participate in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles and will continue challenging for more championships and Majors.