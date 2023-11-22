‘Olympic Games Wasn’t Part of the Conversation When Roger Federer Was Dominating’ – Novak Djokovic Enthusiast Blasts ATP Tour For Hypocrisy

Jul 14, 2019; London, United Kingdom; Roger Federer (SUI) and Novak Djokovic (SRB) leave the court after the trophy presentation for the mens final on day 13 at the All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic won the ATP Finals for a record-breaking seventh time. The Serbian was tied with Roger Federer at 6 titles before the start of the tournament. With his ATP Finals win, the Serbian has further secured the year-end number 1 position for the 8th time, which is another record. After Djokovic’s ATP Finals win, ATP via TennisTV came up with a ‘Big Titles’ post once again comparing the Big Three.

Novak Djokovic has now moved on to 71 titles, while Rafael Nadal is at 59. Roger Federer is a distant third with 54. However, Djokovic fans did notice a little difference in the post. The Serbian is yet to win an Olympics medal and ATP included a column for that. However, when the ATP posted after one of Federer’s title wins in 2019, they only included Grand Slams and Masters titles as the big ones.

Many Novak Djokovic fans often feel that ATP consider the Serbian as an outsider and show more bias towards Federer and Nadal. Some people felt that when Federer and Nadal were dominating the Grand Slam race, no one considered Olympics as a big title, but now when Djokovic is leading in Grand Slams, ATP are using Olympics as an important title again.

Novak Djokovic does have a chance to win the Olympics medal in 2024. The Serbian will look to complete his trophy cabinet with that. Should that happen, fans feel that the ATP would use another tactic to put Djokovic down. It is also interesting to note that the ATP and Djokovic are at loggerheads regarding administrative and player issues in tennis. The World No.1 has constantly been challenging the ATP since the last 3 years with his work at the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA).

Novak Djokovic gunning for Olympics glory

Novak Djokovic will look to win the only title that has eluded him at the 2024 Olympics. The Serbian has so far failed to win the Olympic gold medal but has a chance to change that. Rafael Nadal is the only player among the ‘Big Three’ to win the Olympics gold.

If Djokovic wins the Olympics gold medal, he will surpass Roger Federer in another area. He will also equal Rafael Nadal and win the only thing missing from his trophy cabinet. The Serbian could put an end to the GOAT debate with a win at the Paris Olympics 2024.