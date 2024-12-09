“That Was Close!”: Hubert Hurkacz Worries His Fans After Nearly Getting into Trouble With Acrobatic Stunt at Swimming Pool

Jun 2, 2024; Paris, France; Hubert Hurkacz of Poland reacts to a point during his match against Grigor Diitrov of Bulgaria on day eight of Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Hubert Hurkacz enjoyed a solid 2024 season where he reached a career-best rank of #6 despite missing a significant duration due to injuries. After a 40-19 YTD performance, Hurkacz has been enjoying his offseason deservingly. But his latest antics left enthusiasts worried.

On his Instagram story, the Polish star posted a video of him pulling off a dangerous stunt. He stood on a ledge and backflipped into the swimming pool.

My anxiety levels when watching Hubert Hurkacz’ latest IG story pic.twitter.com/L1WWOlhhpx — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) December 8, 2024

This video garnered multiple reactions as soon as Hubi uploaded it. While there were a few users lauding him for his athleticism, a larger audience seemed to be worried.

Omg he is too tall to not jump further into the pool. — Jess (@miss_jess) December 8, 2024

That was close — Claudia Brand (@ClaudiAMbr68) December 8, 2024

Hurkacz pulled off this stunt to perfection. However, a lot could’ve gone wrong had he not been careful.

The pool didn’t seem very deep, and at 6’5″, the Wroclaw native could have easily injured himself. Moreover, the wet ledge posed another risk—he could have slipped and hit his head.

Now that no harm is done, Hurkacz will plan on getting back on the court, preparing for the 2025 season with his new coaching team.

Hurkacz adds new coaches to his team

In recent years, Hubert Hurkacz has shown potential to be a regular top-10 player. Hence, the World No.16 hired two new coaches with hopes of elevating his game further, making deep runs in Grand Slams and Masters 1000 tournaments.

Hurkacz, through an Instagram post, announced the hiring of eight-time Grand Slam winner Ivan Lendl and nine-time ATP title winner Nicolas Massu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hubert Hurkacz (@hubihurkacz)

“Having Nicolas Massu and Ivan Lendl as part of my team is an honor. Their knowledge and dedication inspire me to work harder than ever, and I’m ready to put in the hard work. I’m excited and optimistic for season 2025 and beyond,” Hurkacz said.

Fans eagerly anticipate how the two former decorated players will contribute to Hurkacz’s game. Although the Polish star has yet to confirm his participation in any tournaments in early January, this new team dynamic could pose a significant challenge at the 2025 Australian Open.