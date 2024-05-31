Reilly Opelka Breaks the Internet With Hilarious Comment Dedicated to Tommy Paul’s Form at French Open

Ace US tennis player Tommy Paul has been in blazing hot form in the French Open 2024. Paul is leading the States’ charge in Paris, having won his first two rounds comfortably. So the French Open’s Instagram page shared a post dedicated to Paul.

One of the pictures in the post displayed his score in the match with Fabio Fognini. While many comments praised the American for his performance, one comment by Reilly Opelka, his compatriot, was the best among all.

“That Tommy’s so hot right now,” wrote Opelka in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros)

Reilly Opelka on Tommy Paul right now! pic.twitter.com/9aotd3pciO — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) May 31, 2024

While Opelka’s comment was hilarious, several others made interesting comments as well such as Paul’s girlfriend, Paige Lorenze. Lorenze, who is in New York City at the moment, called Paul ‘her bean’ and agreed with Opelka too.

Reilly Opelka was on a hiatus for more than a year professional tennis after the French Open 2022, owing to his shoulder and hip injuries. He returned to play in the 2023 Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger but withdrew after just one match. Opelka has not played ever since.

But that didn’t stop him from supporting his compatriot Tommy Paul. His hilarious take on Paul’s looks in combination with his form, is what friends do to each other to create banter. Opelka and Paul are very good friends outside of the tennis world.

Reilly Opelka and Tommy Paul Go a Long Way Back

Tommy Paul has been friendly with his fellow tennis players from the States such as Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz and Reilly Opelka. These friendships are from way before Paul became famous or started playing tennis professionally. Of all of them, Paul was roommates with Opelka, which makes him one of his closest friends.

In 2021, Opelka and Paul sat down with physical therapist Gary Kitchell at The Boulevard Tennis Club in Vero Beach, Florida to talk about their lives, growing up, and the journey behind becoming a professional tennis player. The bond between the two players was also on display during that interview.

Paul also spoke to Town&Country once about his friends and how happy he is to see them succeed.

“It’s great that three of my really close friends [Fritz, Opelka, Tiafoe] all ended up making it to where we’re at now together. It’s amazing to be able to travel around the world with these guys, [and] hang out with them. It definitely helps a lot with the fact that you’re never home, when you have some of your closest friends with you,” the American was quoted as saying.

Tommy Paul will next play Francisco Cerundolo in the third round of the French Open 2024, and it will be interesting to see what Reilly Opelka has to say after the match.