Game of Perception: Ben Shelton and Reilly Opelka Get Identified by Rivals After Hilarious Descriptions

Players have been mesmerizing fans with their skills on the court, and the ATP Tour is elevating the entertainment level by constantly uploading engaging content on social media. After the success of segments like “Down The T” and guessing players’ professions, the organization has introduced a new concept titled “Guess The Player.”

A few players were asked to describe specific individuals from the tour, while the rest had to guess who was being described. The organizers chose Ben Shelton and Reilly Opelka as two of the players to be guessed by the others.

Felix Auger-Aliassime didn’t give the best description for Opelka. It seems like Auger-Aliassime hasn’t spent enough time with the American, vaguely describing him as an art and food enthusiast.

“He loves art. Considering his size, got the greatest movement on tour. In any city you want food spots, you ask him,” FAA described.

Despite the unclear description, Casper Ruud, Karen Khachanov, Shelton, and Alexander Bublik guessed correctly. However, Jakub Mensik, Gael Monfils, and Flavio Cobolli were left baffled.

If the Canadian star had simply mentioned his height (6’11”) and powerful serve, everyone would have instantly recognized that Opelka was being talked about.

Christopher Eubanks and Arthur Fils did a significantly better job of describing Shelton. While Eubanks lauded his compatriot for being social, loud on the court, and having an “incredible arm,” Fils shed light on the youngster’s appearance.

“This person is known to be very social. A lot of guys get along with this player. On court can be pretty loud. Has an incredible arm if you ask him to throw a football,” Eubanks said before Fils added, “He likes to do the show. Loves to play in US Open. Looking always good.”

Players describing other players… ‘he looks like you wouldn’t want to get in a fight with him’ pic.twitter.com/1X2riZYo8x — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 17, 2024

Each of the participating players instantly gave the correct answer. Hence, an impressed Shelton tipped his hat to Eubanks and Fils, saying, “I’d say it’s fairly accurate.”

Since players spend multiple hours with their peers on the court, chances like these allow them to build deeper relationships by spending time away from the court as well.