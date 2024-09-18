Rick Macci Confirms New TV Series on Proteges Serena Williams and Venus Williams

Serena Williams and Venus Williams have been celebrated across various media platforms and pop culture for years, and their legendary careers continue to inspire new projects. After the success of ‘King Richard’, which gave fans an inside look into their rise to tennis greatness, the Williams sisters are set to be part of an upcoming TV series—rumored to involve them in person—produced by Blink Productions. The excitement around this project is real, as it promises to dive deeper into their lives beyond the tennis court.

This was confirmed by Rick Macci, the legendary childhood coach of both Serena and Venus, in a tweet recently.

A tv series never seen before with the game of tennis the game of life and the game with in the game. The pain and the Epic coaching in making dreams come true and dealing with nightmares. BLINK PRODUCTIONS. 2025 PHENOM MAKER IN THE OVEN. @serenawilliams @Venuseswilliams — Rick Macci (@RickMacci) September 17, 2024

Blink is a video production company based in London and has over 14,000 followers on their Instagram handle. This is set to be their first venture into sports, being very popular otherwise, in recreating icons and moments in pop culture in the UK.

The series featuring Serena and Venus is expected to capture not only their careers but also their off-court personalities, the bond they share, and the impact they’ve had on sports and culture. Fans are eagerly waiting for more details, and Serena and Venus seem just as excited to tell their story once again.

Recently, Venus made waves by gracing the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine, showcasing her ageless style and undeniable influence both on and off the court. Meanwhile, Serena has been in the spotlight with her feature in an ESPN docuseries, which dived into her remarkable career and life post-tennis.

Both features were extensively covered by the media, reminding everyone just how influential the Williams sisters still are. With the upcoming series and recent features, Serena and Venus continue to dominate both sports and entertainment. It’s clear that their story is far from over, and fans can’t wait to see what’s next for these two icons.