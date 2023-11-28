“It’s a Double Fault”: When Serena Williams Snubbed Former F1 Driver Like Venus Did 5 Years Before

Sept 1, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Serena Williams and Venus Williams of the USA play Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in Woman’s Doubles on day four of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams is sought after for interviews at any event she attends. Not all of them go well, though. An interaction, or lack thereof, with F1 commentator Martin Brundle made headlines in 2021 for the wrong reasons. The American snubbed two attempts from the former driver to get a few words from her. Years earlier, he had been similarly ignored by the elder sister, Venus Williams.

Brundle is renowned in racing circles for his pre-race grid walk, where he interviews celebrities. His quick impromptu sessions often go haywire, which he has become known for. In October 2021, he did his first grid interview after two years at the United States Grand Prix. It, however, did not go according to plan, and Brundle was left red-faced.

Serena was present on the grid before the race alongside other famous names. She was talking with Irish golfer Rory McIlroy when Brundle tried to approach her, only to be ignored. He went back for a second attempt and recollected being snubbed by Venus in 2016 (via Mirror). The senior Williams had not entertained the Brit when he asked her for a chat five years earlier.

“Let’s wander down here, we’ve got Rory McIlroy and Serena Williams. Venus wasn’t that keen to talk to me five years ago, I don’t know if I’ll get a double fault or an ace.”

After her conversation with McIlroy ended, Brundle tried to introduce himself and ask Serena if she was up for a quick interview.

“Serena, may I have a chat? Serena, are you good for a chat? Martin Brundle, British TV.”

The former World No.1 did not respond and the commentator was not allowed to chase her further by her entourage. He termed his failed attempts a ‘double fault’, referring to Venus similarly ignoring him in 2016.

“It’s a double fault, it’s a double fault.”

Despite the embarrassment, Brundle was not deterred and kept his iconic grid interviews going.

Venus and Serena Williams had an awkward interaction with Brundle later

Months after being given the cold shoulder by Serena Williams, Martin Brundle was back trying to get her attention on the grid. In May 2022, the former racer went down for his iconic pre-race ritual before the Miami Grand Prix. This time, both Williams sisters were in attendance and he tried to get their attention. It resulted in a hilariously awkward trainwreck.

Brundle put a question, presumably to Serena, but Venus answered it instead. It led many to believe that the Brit misidentified the latter for her younger sister. Asked for their thoughts on the inaugural Miami GP, Venus praised the event and wished all the participating drivers the best of luck (via news.com.au).

With no follow-up questions, she assumed the interview was over and prepared to walk away. However, Brundle had not moved and was standing next to her with the mic held out. Confused, she broke the awkward silence and asked what the question was. The interviewer shrugged and said he had no questions and it was just nice to talk to her. Venus did not know how to respond, choosing to walk away.

Brundle has had such chaotic interactions with the likes of NBA star Paolo Banchero, actor Tom Cruise, and musician DJ Khaled. The Williams sisters will probably be wary of running into him again.