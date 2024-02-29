The affluent town of Las Vegas, Nevada, is home to many top tennis stars such as Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf. However, the city does not have a strong tennis culture yet. The Netflix Slam 2024 featuring the likes of Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Genie Bouchard, Mike Bryan, Bob Bryan, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe is set to thrill fans though. With pickleball also being played a lot in the city in recent years, there is hope for these sports to grow. As tennis makes inroads gradually, here are the 5 top tennis shops in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

1. Game-Set-Match

Game-Set-Match is an up-and-coming chain that specialises in all racket sports. In Las Vegas, their first and only branch outside of Colorado, they stock the latest racquets, apparel, strings, accessories and more from all the top brands. They also price-match certain online retailers and offer stringing services.

Details about their demo program and trade-in program can be found on their website. They are open 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM on all days except Sundays when they shave off an hour from both ends.

Advertisement

Address – 4840 S Fort Apache Rd #100, Las Vegas, NV 89147

Contact – 702-463-4643

2. Pro Shop at the Spanish Trail Country Club is among the 5 top tennis shops in Las Vegas

Primarily renowned for golf, the Spanish Trail Country Club also boasts extensive tennis facilities. They have a pro shop with a large selection of rackets, clothes, and other accessories to go with their 12 floodlit courts. They offer quick repairs and stringing.

Shop timings are 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM on weekdays, remaining closed on weekends.

Address – 7450 Mission Hills Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89113

Advertisement

Contact – 702-367-2711

3. Darling Tennis Center

As per their website, they are Nevada’s largest tennis center with 23 lighted courts spread over 11 acres. Understandably, they have a pro shop to match. The Darling Tennis Center Shop has a wide array of rackets, shoes and equipment from all major brands at competitive prices. They also offer 24-hour racquet stringing.

The center is open 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM on weekdays, shutting shop at 2:00 PM on weekends.

Address – 7901 W Washington Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89128

Contact – 702-229-2100

4. All American Tennis

The academy pro shop has everything from Head. From rackets to shoes to balls and more, they keep only Head, still curating a large selection. They also offer stringing in 24/48 hours. They have strings from more brands. It is one of the rare shops among the 5 top tennis shops in Las Vegas that still stock natural gut strings.

Further pricing and timing details are available on their website.

Address – 1651 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Contact – 702-228-2287

5. Chain stores Big 5 Sporting Goods and Dick’s Sporting Goods hold their spot in the 5 top tennis shops in Las Vegas list

Dick’s, the largest sporting goods retailer in the United States, is a household name spread across the country. It has two branches in Las Vegas, stocking a huge selection of sports items including a large tennis selection. String services are also available.

Big 5, despite being a smaller brand than Dick’s, has seven stores in a 10-mile radius in Las Vegas. The shopping experience is similar to the bigger corporation, with a large tennis selection.

Addresses of all the Dick’s and Big 5 outlets in Las Vegas are available on their website. Patrons can also shop online.

Also Read: 5 Best Tennis Shops in San Diego