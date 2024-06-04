Roger Federer Reveals What Stresses Him Out the Most These Days

Although it’s been two years since Roger Federer left the game of tennis, the game never really left him. As the 42-year-old gears up for the release of his documentary ‘Federer: Twelve Final Days’, he reveals that he hasn’t been this stressed out in a long time.

Roger Federer took to his Instagram story and shared a glimpse of the trailer of his upcoming documentary. He also wrote what kind of mood he is in nowadays, in anticipation of its release.

Federer wrote, “Still makes me stressed watching this. Excited to share this with everyone June 20th.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

This new-found anxiety-cum-stress of Federer is something contrary to his calm and composed image. This is all courtesy of the upcoming documentary on the final 12 days of his career.

The documentary will be helmed by Academy and Grammy Award winner Asif Kapadia, who has previously helmed projects like ‘Amy’, ‘Senna’, and ‘Diego Maradona’. It will stream on Amazon Prime.

From the trailer itself, the series promises to hit big on people’s screens. It shows a very emotional and vulnerable Federer, who coped with the fact that his 24-year-long illustrious career came to an end. A glimpse of a teary-eyed Rafael Nadal also briefly appeared in the trailer.

Roger Federer has undoubtedly been one of the most enigmatic players the sport has ever seen. His life outside the tennis court has always been intriguing to many.

Always a very private person, this is the first time Federer is opening up about such in-depth aspects of his life. So this documentary is set to be a revelation for his fans.

How Roger Federer Let Amazon Prime Take Over His Privacy to Film His New Documentary

Roger Federer has done what it takes in telling the filmmakers about the final 12 days of his career. He even let them have full access to his home and hotel room. Federer later admitted that he had never done that previously.

Roger Federer told Bloomberg, “It’s a snapshot of my life over those 12 days, which is pretty hardcore and interesting.”

About permitting the filmmakers full access to his house, Federer also expressed a few concerns.

He said, “I never let anyone come into my house.”

Federer finally concluded by saying how personal the documentary is for him. It shows all the camaraderie he had in his professional career and the rivals he made too. The film will be released on June 20.