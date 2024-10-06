Roger Federer Makes Fans Nostalgic With His Reaction to Danill Medvedev’s Stunning Volley in Epic 2018 Shanghai Masters Clash

The 2024 Shanghai Masters is heating up, with several players already making headlines for their excellent performances. However, the player who is now trending on social media is not even playing the game anymore. Roger Federer’s supporters flooded the comments section with nostalgia after seeing an epic moment from one of his matches during the 2018 event resurface.

The clip is from the Swiss maestro’s round-of-32 clash against Daniil Medvedev in 2018. The incident occurred in the second set of the match, with both players tied at 2-2. It was Medvedev’s service game, and Federer visibly struggled to gain an upper hand in that moment.

The Russian added to the Swiss star’s struggles by constantly pushing him outside the court to chase the ball. After exchanging a couple of returns, Medvedev decided to trick Federer and sliced the ball to land near the net.

The 20-time grand slam champion, however, made it to the ball and struck a powerful down-the-line shot, which almost escaped Medvedev before the Russian, in full stretch, connected to it with a single-handed backhand. The ball just about landed on Federer’s side of the net, but the Swiss star was unable to get there in time.

The entire crowd gasped in surprise, as did Federer. He was taken aback but still clapped in appreciation for the return.

After a clip of this rally went viral, tennis fans swarmed the comments section, claiming that they find it enjoyable to watch even the highlights of Federer. Their comments showed how much they miss the player, with some stating that he is still one of the best players to have ever graced the game.

However, the match ultimately ended in Federer’s favor. After losing the second set to Medvedev, he regained his dominance by clinching the last set. Federer’s run at the tournament in 2018 ended in the semifinal when he was beaten by the Croatian Borna Koric, who was later defeated by Novak Djokovic in the final.

Federer has won a total of two titles in Shanghai – in 2006 and 2017, respectively. In 2006, Federer secured his 12th title of the year by defeating James Blake in the Shanghai final. In 2017, he faced his biggest rival, Rafael Nadal, in the final and beat him as well.