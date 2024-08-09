Roger Federer Promotes the New Wilson RF 01 Racquet in a Witty Way

Roger Federer has been busy with promotions for a racket collection he has launched in collaboration with the tennis brand Wilson. The collection features an RF01 pro racket, which is inspired by the racket built for him during his last tennis tour in 2022.

During one promotional interview for the new launch, Federer was asked about the relationship he shares with his racquet. The Swiss maestro called his racket ‘iconic’ and his ‘good friend’. During the conversation with Tennis TV, Federer was asked what his racquet would call him if it could speak.

Laughing at the question, Federer jokingly said that even though he didn’t know what his racquet would call him, he just hoped that it felt happy that he picked it up. He then went on to describe the relationship a tennis player shares with their racquet.

Federer called it an ‘extension’ of his arm. He went on to add that his relationship with his racket is ‘super personal’ and like every tennis player, he tries to take care of it to ensure it is in the best shape.

“I feel we have spent so much time together together with the racket, it’s a very personal relationship, to be honest. I have always called it the extension of your arm hand. So it’s super personal,” Federer said.

He also added that an athlete tries not to break the personal relationship they share with their racquet but sometimes, they get carried away by emotions and hence, end up smashing it on the ground. But the fault always lies with the athlete not the racket.

“We have had a rocky relationship, but I think we are good friends,” Federer concluded.

The interviewer then quipped that they shouldn’t be breaking the new rackets that they are promoting. Federer agreed instantly having a bit of a laugh.

Federer’s association with Wilson dates back to the time he was just 8 years old. It’s pretty amazing that the tennis star now has a collection of his own rackets with the brand.

Talking about the new launch and his feelings about having a collection of his own, Federer told Tennis TV, “It’s a big honor for me to have an RF franchise at Wilson. I’ve been with them for so, so long...”

The racquet is priced at $279.00 and can be bought from Wilson’s website. Other than the pro racquet, the RF collection also features a few other products, which include men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, bags, and shoes. All products are available at the Wilson website.