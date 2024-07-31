Roger Federer Reveals 3 Ways in Which He Utilized Olympics Craze in Paris for Uniqlo

Several tennis greats like Serena Williams and Billie Jean King have been spotted in Paris enjoying the Olympics tennis action. However, 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has been absent from the festivities in France.

However, Uniqlo recently revealed that Federer has been in Paris but hasn’t graced the courts of Roland Garros as he’s been busy filming the latest episodes of the brand’s 24 Hours with Roger series.

The 2-time Olympic medalist has shot 18 episodes in Tokyo, New York City, London, and Shanghai.

Firstly, the eight-time Wimbledon champion will host a coaching session for a select group of children from the French capital, offering them an opportunity to learn from one of the greatest players ever.

Secondly, Federer will give a glimpse to his fans and Uniqlo customers about French culture by attending a ballet event at the glamorous Opéra De Paris, which is an iconic landmark of the city and a symbol of France’s rich operatic tradition.

Thirdly, Federer will also give DJing a shot and learn a thing or two from legendary French record producer, DJ and remixer Bob Sinclair.

The Swiss icon’s presence in Paris extends beyond Uniqlo too. As the ambassador for sneaker brand On, Federer strategically timed his activities with actress Zendaya, who was also in the French capital to market its latest collection.

Her presence at the Olympics attracted significant attention, enhancing On’s visibility in Paris, a crucial market for both tennis and athleisure.

Zendaya’s involvement, coupled with Federer’s strategic presence, underscores On’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the French market. The brand leverages the star power of its ambassadors to connect with a broader audience, highlighting its innovative products and commitment to quality.

Roger Federer’s involvement with Uniqlo and On demonstrates his enduring impact on the sport and his ability to captivate audiences worldwide. Even when not competing, Federer remains a central figure, seamlessly blending his love for tennis with his ventures in fashion and sports marketing.