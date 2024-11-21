Carlos Alcaraz Has New Critic in Ex-American Star After ‘Poor’ Second Half of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz set the bar incredibly high in the first half of the 2024 season, winning the French Open and the Wimbledon amongst other titles. However, since mid-August, the Spaniard managed to clinch just 1 title. More than that, unexpected losses against players ranked below the top 30 – Gael Monfils, Botic Van De Zandschulp, and Tomas Machac – were responsible for him losing massive points, which eventually resulted in Alcaraz finishing as the World No.3.

Judging based on this subpar performance over the past four months, Sam Querrey boldly claimed that the Spaniard would fall out of the top four in the ATP rankings in 2025. To further display faith in his take, Querrey was even ready to place a bet against his co-hosts – John Isner & Steve Johnson – on the Nothing Major Podcast.

“This might sound crazy, but like I’m selling like a bit of my Alcaraz stock I’ve like lost a little faith in him here late. I can see him ending next year at like five in the world… I’m betting that Alcaraz will end next year ranked four or worse. “He’s ranked three right now for Christ’s sake. I mean, it’s not like he’s two and like dominating the others,” Querrey said.

Imagining Alcaraz to be outside the top 4 is bizarre. Querrey might have a point though, as there could be a lot of pressure on the youngster to defend points from his big wins from 2024. Alcaraz will have to win a minimum of two Grand Slams and a Masters 1000 in the 2025 season.

On the flip side, Alcaraz’s poor performance in North American swing could help add to his points tally. Alcaraz also holds a commanding lead of nearly 2,000 points over the current World No.4 Taylor Fritz, creating a comfortable cushion in the rankings.

In all likelihood, Querrey is set to lose the bet. However, this isn’t the first time that he has gone viral on social media for a comment involving money and Alcaraz.

Querrey’s Instagram reel regarding Alcaraz’s $150,000 session went viral

During the Netflix Slam 2024, organizers were charging $150,000 for enthusiasts to indulge in private sessions with Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. On the other hand, interested individuals were only required to pay $2,000 for the “steal of the century” – play with Sam Querrey and John Isner.

But what made Querrey’s reaction funnier was the activities that he promised to do if one paid $150,000 to him.

“I’ll walk your dog, I’ll teach you how to fold laundry. I’ll even give you a psychological lesson on how not to win a major. I’ll do your taxes, I’ll make you some lunch. I’ll teach you how to make amazing social media content. I’ll even tuck you in at night. And since you won’t be winning a Slam, I’ll teach you the next best thing, how to play pickleball,” Querrey joked.

Despite leaving the tennis community in splits, Querrey unfortunately did not receive any inquiries about this lucrative offer.