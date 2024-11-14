Ex-USA Star Accuses Novak Djokovic of ‘Draining’ Sergio Tacchini’s Bank Account For Peculiar Reason

Aug 30, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB) waves to the crowd while leaving the court after his match against Alexei Popyrin (AUS) on day five of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament. Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Novak Djokovic has greatly benefitted most of the brands he has endorsed across his career. But there was one apparel sponsor – Sergio Tacchini – that didn’t do so well despite Djokovic constantly winning titles.

Djokovic signed a staggering 10-year deal with the same brand that was once represented by Pete Sampras and John McEnroe. The team believed that the Serbian star’s success would help them regain their relevance, especially in the tennis world.

But Nole seemed to have had a super successful stint, one that even the apparel company couldn’t have fathomed in 2009. Instead of benefitting the brand, Djokovic seemed to have run them out of business by earning a huge amount through bonuses because of victorious runs in tournaments.

The panel members of the “Nothing Major” podcast had a brief discussion about the same topic, reminiscing the colossal disaster that Tanacchi sustained despite Djoko’s 3-year period of dominance.

“The rumor was that he was essentially just putting them out of business because he kept winning every major… He’s just triggering bonus after bonus after bonus… Novak so much, they couldn’t continue and they dropped him or they went under or what happened but it ended,” Sam Querrey said on the podcast.

During their partnership, Djokovic won four Grand Slams. But the outstanding start to the 2012 season prompted Tacchini to put an end to their contract. Through the first five and a half months of the campaign, the World No.1 won the Australian Open and the Miami Open while also reaching the finals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Rome Open.

The split with Sergio Tacchini came just in time for Uniqlo to sign an endorsement deal, announcing their partnership on the first day of the French Open 2012.

Djokovic joined Kei Nishikori to represent Uniqlo

Novak Djokovic joined Uniqlo as a global brand ambassador on 27th May. This signing was quite a promising one for the Japanese brand as they made their presence among the ATP quite strong – already signed Kei Nishikori.

“I am honored and also very excited to have been appointed as the UNIQLO global brand ambassador. UNIQLO is a cool brand with strong roots in Japan, a country whose culture and way of life I respect. I have a personal philosophy which I call ‘Be Unique,’ and this is based on my strong passion, drive and eagerness to keep improving myself,” Djokovic said in a press release.

Nole was able to have an instant impact. Merely two weeks after signing with the brand, he reached the finals at Roland Garros. Even though he wasn’t able to lift the coveted Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy, he gave an incredible fight (4-6, 3-6, 6-2, 5-7) to the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic ultimately won a total of seven majors in the six years that he donned Uniqlo outfits. It has been a successful partnership, to say the least!