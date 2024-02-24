San Diego Open 2024: 5 Top Restaurants and Places to Visit in San Diego, Home of the Iconic WTA 500 Tennis Event
Atharva Upasani
|Published
The San Diego Open 2024 is all set to commence on Monday, February 26 as it will begin the tennis season in California. Top WTA stars like Jessica Pegula, Dayana Yastremska and Emma Navarro are set to participate in the tournament and that is expected to attract a lot of fans from other parts of the United States and neighboring countries. So, here are the top five restaurants in San Diego which you must not miss out on –
Advertisement
1. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood rules in our 5 Top Restaurants in San Diego list
The Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is one of the most famous restaurants in San Diego. The hotel is famous for its wide range of seafood with octopus and squid being the chef’s specialities. Tourists from all over the States visit San Diego just to taste the delicious food at Eddie’s.
For tennis fans, the best part is that this restaurant is just 7.3 miles away from Barnes Tennis Center, the venue of the San Diego Open 2024 tournament. That translates to a 14-minute drive normally at any time of the day by car or private taxi.
Advertisement
Address : 1270 Prospect St, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037
Contact : +1 858-459-5500
Advertisement
2. A.R. Valentien at The Lodge at Torrey Pines is a must-visit at San Diego Open 2024
Address : 11480 N Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-1045Contact : +1 858-777-6635
3. Cowboy Star is nearest by time on road for San Diego Open 2024
The Cowboy Star in San Diego is famous for the lobsters and other sea food. The fine dine restaurant is also known for its wide range of wines and other drinks and attracts tourists from all over the United Stated as well. The Cowboy Star is famous among celebrities too.
This restaurant too is only 7.6 miles away from the action at the San Diego Open 2024, although time-wise, it is just 12 minutes far by road.
Address : 640 10th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7218
Contact : +1 619-450-5880
4. Roy’s Restaurant at the waterfront makes it too to our Top 5 Restaurants in San Diego list
The Roy’s Restaurant is known for authentic American food and fine dining experience. The restaurant serves a blend of Hawaiian and local cuisine, which is famous among the customers. Not only local cuisine, Roy’s Restaurant also serves mouth-watering seafood.
This restaurant too is close to the ones mentioned above, so it would take 15-20 minutes to reach Barnes Tennis Center from there, being 7.2 miles away.
Address : 333 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-7709
Contact :+1 619-239-7697
5. Top of the Market, the closest by distance to San Diego Open 2024 venue
The Top of the Market restaurant is a scenic place to have food in San Diego. The restaurant serves a wide range of food and drinks. The hotel is located on the edge of a beach and customers can enjoy the best view in San Diego while sipping on some wine.
By miles, Top of the Market is the closest to the San Diego Open 2024 action, i.e. 6.1 miles. However, one can expect to take 20-25 minutes from there too at a minimum to reach by road.
Address : 750 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-5806
Contact : +1 619-232-3474
While the restaurants will see a boom in business due to the San Diego Open, the places to visit in the city will be under demand too. San Diego is home to some of the best places to visit in the US and tennis fans going into the city will love their time there. Here are the top 5 places to visit in San Diego.
1. San Diego Zoo
The San Diego Zoo is the best place to visit in the city. The zoo is famous all across the United States and people fly in from various parts of the world to visit it. The zoo has more than 650 species of animals, making it one of the biggest zoos in the world.
2. USS Midway Museum
The USS Midway Museum is a historic museum in the United States. The museum has many war memorials fought by the US armed forces, giving a patriotic feel to the place and is great for knowledge. There are also various activities for people of all ages to do inside the museum.
3. La Jolla Beach
The La Jolla Beach is a big tourist attraction in San Diego. The long sandy beach attracts huge crowds and is the perfect place to relax. Along with a view, people can sip on a beer and food on the shacks on the beach.
4. Balboa Park
The only urban park in San Diego is the Balboa Park. It is one of the oldest parks in the country and a big tourist attraction. The Balboa Park is 1200 acres big and is one of the biggest parks in the United States.
5. Embarcadero
Embarcadero is the waterfront in San Diego with a perfect view. This spot is perfect for the couples to walk about and view the beauty of the city. There are many bars and restaurants along the way too.
Share this article