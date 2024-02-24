San Diego Open 2024: 5 Top Restaurants and Places to Visit in San Diego, Home of the Iconic WTA 500 Tennis Event

The San Diego Open 2024 is all set to commence on Monday, February 26 as it will begin the tennis season in California. Top WTA stars like Jessica Pegula, Dayana Yastremska and Emma Navarro are set to participate in the tournament and that is expected to attract a lot of fans from other parts of the United States and neighboring countries. So, here are the top five restaurants in San Diego which you must not miss out on –

1. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood rules in our 5 Top Restaurants in San Diego list

The Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is one of the most famous restaurants in San Diego. The hotel is famous for its wide range of seafood with octopus and squid being the chef’s specialities. Tourists from all over the States visit San Diego just to taste the delicious food at Eddie’s.

For tennis fans, the best part is that this restaurant is just 7.3 miles away from Barnes Tennis Center, the venue of the San Diego Open 2024 tournament. That translates to a 14-minute drive normally at any time of the day by car or private taxi.

Address : 1270 Prospect St, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037

Contact : +1 858-459-5500

2. A.R. Valentien at The Lodge at Torrey Pines is a must-visit at San Diego Open 2024

The A.R Valentien is well-known for its vegan options. The famous restaurant in San Diego serves the best vegan and vegetarian food in town. Along with the food, the eatery serves a great brand of wine for the customers.

This place is 13.3 miles away from Barnes Tennis Center, but normally it takes anywhere between 20-25 minutes to reach the venue by road.