San Diego Open 2024 Tickets: Prices, Where to Buy From, Schedule, Who is Playing and How To Get to Barnes Tennis Center

The San Diego Open 2024 is set to start on February 26 this year, with the final scheduled for March 3. The WTA 500 tournament is one of the most famous tennis events in the United States. Here is some more information on the same including the San Diego Open 2024 tickets.

Who is playing in the San Diego Open 2024?

Women’s tennis stars like Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens are set to participate in the tournament. Iga Swiatek is also in the draw alongside Caroline Wozniacki and Karolina Pliskova. Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova will be missing out this year alongside Paula Badosa.

What are the San Diego Open 2024 tickets prices?

The San Diego Open 2024 tickets prices are in the $200 USD range. But the tickets for qualifying rounds are cheaper compared to finals. The ticket prices breakdown is as follows :

Main Draw: The ticket starts from $200 USD and go as high as $500 USD for the final. These are the the costliest tickets compared to other rounds.

Qualifying Rounds: Tickets are relatively cheaper for qualifying rounds with range between $50-$100 USD.

Juniors/Seniors: These are the cheapest available tickets starting from $20 USD and going as high as $50 USD.

What is the San Diego Open 2024 tournament schedule?

The main draw of the tournament is set to begin from the 26th February. The earlier rounds will be the Round of 64 and Round of 32. Also, the tournament will have matches everyday. throughout the week. However, the only break for the singles schedule is on Saturday, March 2, with the final to be held on March 3.

Monday, February 26, 2024: Round of 64

Tuesday, February 27, 2024: Round of 32

Wednesday, February 28, 2024: Round of 16

Thursday, February 29, 2024: Quarterfinals

Friday, March 1, 2024: Semifinals

Sunday, March 3, 2024: Final

Where to buy the San Diego Open 2024 tickets from?

The San Diego Open 2024 Tickets are available on the official website of San Diego Open. Also, the tickets can be brought at the gate of the stadium. While the tournament will feature some of the top WTA stars, tickets are still not sold out. Although the tickets are expensive for the final 2 days, they are expected to be sold out in the next few days.

How to get to the San Diego Open 2024 venue?

The San Diego Open 2024 venue is the Barnes Tennis Center which is located at Point Loma Blvd. There is a free of cost shuttle ride the tournament offers fans from South Shores Park that is just a 5-minute ride to the San Diego Open 2024 venue. When it comes to buses, on Monday to Sunday, the ideal one is No.35 which has rides from early morning till 9.45 PM. On the other hand, Bus No.923 also is available but only from Monday to Friday from morning uptil 7.30 PM.

Taxis are not recommended unless you take a private one or share one with others from the Mariner’s Cove Apartments Complex in central San Diego, which should then take 15-20 minutes to reach the venue. Howevers, roads are jampacked on matchdays leading up to the venue and the arena is also a quite a walk from drop off points.

Fans can take the train as well, with the closest train station to Barnes Tennis Center being the Old Town Station, although that is 3.7 kms away from the venue, so walking might not be the best option. Taking a taxi from the station makes more sense.