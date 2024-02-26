Dan Evans vs Ben Shelton Prediction and Live Streaming Details of Acapulco Open Round of 32 Clash: Shelton Has Tough Challenge Against Upbeat Brit

The Acapulco Open 2024 began on Monday, February 26. In the bottom half of the men’s singles draw, Dan Evans vs Ben Shelton will be the third match, after Casper Ruud vs Christopher Eubanks and Rodrigo Mendez vs Dusan Lajovic. Neither Evans nor Shelton are among the Top 8 seeds, but both will be looking for a flying start in this tournament.

The Dan Evans vs Ben Shelton match will take place on the outdoor hard courts of the Arena GNP Seguros. The match starts at 7 PM ET at ESTADIO.

Dan Evans’ best Grand Slam performances came at the 2017 Australian Open and at the 2021 US Open. In both those tournaments, Evans reached the fourth round. Evans has been playing professional tennis for nearly 16 years now, and in that whole time, he won 2 ATP titles.

Evans first won the Murray River Open in 2021 in Melbourne by defeating Felix-Auger Aliassime 6-2, 6-3. His next title win came at the 2023 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington DC. This took Evans to his career-highest ranking of 21.

While Evans is aged 33, his opponent Ben Shelton is far younger at 21. At such a young age, Shelton has already finished as the quarter-finalist and semi-finalist of the 2023 Australian Open and 2023 US Open respectively. After only starting his professional tennis career in 2022, Shelton has already won 3 Challenger titles and his maiden ATP title, the 2023 Japan Open Tennis Championship.

En route to his ATP title, Shelton defeated Taro Daniel, Jordan Thompson, Tommy Paul, American sensation Marcos Giron, and Aslan Karatsev. This put Shelton in the Top 15 rankings for the first time in his career.

Evans ranks 44 currently in the ATP World rankings, whereas Shelton ranks 16. Considering that, and many other aspects, The Sports Rush predicts Ben Shelton to win the match against Dan Evans.

What does Dan Evans vs Ben Shelton head-to-head indicate?

Turns out, nothing much is obtainable from the head-to-head between Dan Evans vs Ben Shelton. This is because they never played against each other before. This Acapulco Open 2024 match will be the first time they meet each other in any main draw. The match will be streaming live on the Tennis Channel in the US. For the UK audiences, it will be streaming on the Sky Sports channel.

The weather in Acapulco on Monday evening is slightly on the rise. The temperature will be 33 degrees Celsius at around 7 pm ET there, with wind speed of 16 km/h and 60% humidity. There is no chance of rainfall and it should be a great match. With stunning locations and restaurants around, the Acapulco Open 2024 promises to be a great spectacle for the audiences.