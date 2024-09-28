Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach and ESPN Analyst Rennae Stubbs Names $48,900 AP Watch She Wore at US Open 2024

The watch Rennae Stubbs wore to this year’s US Open made a big splash. Since then, there have been a lot of questions about the watch’s whereabouts, and Serena Williams’ old coach finally answered them.

Stubbs said in her most recent tweet that the watch is from Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak Offshore collection.

I’ve been asked by many people what watch i was wearing at the ⁦@usopen⁩ so here it is “Royal Oak Offshore” – 77605OK.OO.A101CA.01 – Audemars Piguet https://t.co/ojkfdgJXOP — Rennae Stubbs ♈️ (@rennaestubbs) September 28, 2024

The watch has an 18-carat pink gold case, covered in gold bezel and grey rubber. It also features a glare-proofed sapphire crystal and caseback.

The strap of the watch is gray in color and features a “mosaic effect” texture. It comes with an 18-carat pink gold pin buckle. An additional black-colored strap with the mosaic effect is also given to the buyer so they can choose the color they like best.

It contains an ivory guilloche mirror-polished dial with a “Grande Tapisserie” pattern. The hour markers have been applied with pink gold, while the hands of the watch are made up of Royal Oak with a luminescent coating.

The stunning watch costs about 41,100 CHF (Swiss Franc) or 48,857.38 US dollars. The link to purchase the item is provided by Stubbs in her tweet, and the appointment can be made on Audemars Piguet’s official website.

After retiring from tennis, Stubbs worked as a coach, commentator, and analyst.

Stubbs’ post-retirement career

During the 2022 US Open, she coached legendary tennis player Serena Williams. That event was also her last tournament on the WTA tour, and it was also where she announced her retirement from the sport.

Williams has also been associated with Audemars Piguet as their ambassador. She has also been spotted wearing their watches on various occasions, including on the court.

Stubbs, a full-time analyst and tennis commentator for ESPN, previously worked for the Seven Network. She also runs her own podcast, The Reanne Stubbs Podcast, on Spotify.

Lately, Stubbs has really stepped up her social media game. Other than having her own podcast, she is quite active on Instagram and Twitter.

She has around 48.7k followers on Twitter and 26.2k Instagram followers, indicating that many are interested in what she has to say and what’s going on in her life.