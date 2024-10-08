mobile app bar

Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Lashes Out at X Community Over Criticism on Her Non-Tennis Tweets

Nandini Rikhee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Rennae Stubbs

Rennae Stubbs, Credit: © Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Australian tennis coach Renna Stubbs’ social media game has reached another level, commenting not only on tennis but also on geopolitical and social issues. However, her diversion from the tennis world has drawn criticism from some netizens, to which the former player has responded sternly.

Stubbs, who has coached players like Serena Williams in the past, has been quite active on Twitter. Apart from her podcast — The Rennae Stubbs Tennis podcast — she uses her Twitter space to share her opinions on topics beyond the sport.

Her Twitter page is full of posts on climate change, politics, and social issues, among others.

However, this did not sit well with many users who suggested that Stubbs should limit her opinions to tennis. Some fans also asked her to come back to her home country, Australia, and resume coaching tennis players instead of commenting on US politics.

The former tennis player decided to take this criticism head-on and answered the critics back sternly. Stubbs tweeted that she would block anyone who suggested she stay in the tennis circle. She further added how the idea of sticking to just one’s professional world was ‘unreal’ to her.

“Anyone who tells me to “stick to tennis” gets an immediate block! The fact that people think someone can’t have opinions on other things in life outside of their “profession or expertise” is unreal to me! But yet you’de the type of people to stick ur nose in everyone’s biz!,” wrote Stubbs in the Tweet.

However, some fans sided with her in this matter, supporting her for expressing whatever she wanted to do.

Stubbs retired from professional tennis back in 2011 after playing the sport for 23 years. Apart from being a coach, she acts as a tennis expert and commentator with broadcasters like ESPN, NBC, Channel 9, and Tennis Channel. She has earned over $5,198,172 as prize money in her career.

About the author

Nandini Rikhee

Nandini Rikhee

Nandini Rikhee is a Tennis writer for The SportsRush. Having done her bachelors in Journalism from Lady Shri Ram College for women, Nandini has been working in the field of sports journalism for around 3 years now. During the course of this time, she got the opportunity to cover some major sports events and tournaments like the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games etc. She grew up watching Roger Federer hit his iconic backhand and Rafael Nadal his classic forehand. Being a Tennis enthusiast, working for this sport is a matter of delight for her as it helps her enjoy and love the work.

Share this article

Don’t miss these