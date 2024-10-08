Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Lashes Out at X Community Over Criticism on Her Non-Tennis Tweets

Australian tennis coach Renna Stubbs’ social media game has reached another level, commenting not only on tennis but also on geopolitical and social issues. However, her diversion from the tennis world has drawn criticism from some netizens, to which the former player has responded sternly.

Stubbs, who has coached players like Serena Williams in the past, has been quite active on Twitter. Apart from her podcast — The Rennae Stubbs Tennis podcast — she uses her Twitter space to share her opinions on topics beyond the sport.

Her Twitter page is full of posts on climate change, politics, and social issues, among others.

When are ignorant people going to listen to the SCIENTISTS! U keep voting for people that say there is no such thing as climate change!? idiots like Vance/Desantis/Trump! Vance has the audacity 2 say if u don’t have kids u aren’t invested in the future! Im more invested than YOU! https://t.co/0idvYAeKgW — Rennae Stubbs ♈️ (@rennaestubbs) October 8, 2024

After an absolute heartbreaking loss, this is what i call a masterclass in humility and class. I hope the Brewers win the WS with this man as manager. https://t.co/bj5l4jlhdU — Rennae Stubbs ♈️ (@rennaestubbs) October 4, 2024

God help us if Trump and Vance win.

This is what the end of democracy looks like. https://t.co/6dBCzfah5M — Karen Piper (@PiperK) October 3, 2024

However, this did not sit well with many users who suggested that Stubbs should limit her opinions to tennis. Some fans also asked her to come back to her home country, Australia, and resume coaching tennis players instead of commenting on US politics.

The former tennis player decided to take this criticism head-on and answered the critics back sternly. Stubbs tweeted that she would block anyone who suggested she stay in the tennis circle. She further added how the idea of sticking to just one’s professional world was ‘unreal’ to her.

“Anyone who tells me to “stick to tennis” gets an immediate block! The fact that people think someone can’t have opinions on other things in life outside of their “profession or expertise” is unreal to me! But yet you’de the type of people to stick ur nose in everyone’s biz!,” wrote Stubbs in the Tweet.

Anyone who tells me to “stick to tennis” gets an immediate block! The fact that people think someone can’t have opinions on other things in life outside of their “profession or expertise” is unreal to me! But yet you’de the type of people to stick ur nose in everyone’s biz! ‍♀️ — Rennae Stubbs ♈️ (@rennaestubbs) October 8, 2024

However, some fans sided with her in this matter, supporting her for expressing whatever she wanted to do.

You have the right to tweet about what you want even if its not tennis related Btw you always do great commentary on ESPN during the majors. Keep up the great work. Already counting down to AO! — absolutelyEpic137 (@totallyEpic137) October 8, 2024

Yeah, the fact that you were amazing at a particular thing doesn’t mean you’re incapable of gathering information about anything else — Steven Walk (@realStevenWalk) October 8, 2024

You’re preaching facts, Rennae! Keep doing what you are doing! — Reggyreg (@Reggyreg51) October 8, 2024

Stubbs retired from professional tennis back in 2011 after playing the sport for 23 years. Apart from being a coach, she acts as a tennis expert and commentator with broadcasters like ESPN, NBC, Channel 9, and Tennis Channel. She has earned over $5,198,172 as prize money in her career.