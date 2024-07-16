mobile app bar

Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Recalls 2023 Prediction on Carlos Alcaraz Which is Coming True This Year

Tanmay Roy
Published

Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rick Macci has been an early proponent of Carlos Alcaraz for a very long time. Ever since the young tennis player set foot on the professional tennis court as a teenager, he caught the sight of many experts, including Macci. Now, as the 21-year-old Alcaraz is basking in his success, Macci’s predictions about him seem to have come true.

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2024 Wimbledon just a few weeks after winning the French Open. That is two grand slams on different surfaces within a few weeks. It is evident that very few players have tasted this kind of success at such a young age.

However, Macci was one of the few who always hailed the Spaniard as a future superstar. When Alcaraz lost in the US Open semi-final against Daniil Medvedev last year, Macci insisted that he would have an incredible 2024. The coach believed that the loss against Medvedev in the semi-final would fuel Alcaraz to go and win more titles for himself.

Well, Alcaraz did exactly that. Not only did he win the French Open and Wimbledon, but he also won the Indian Wells this year. However, to completely fulfill Macci’s prediction of three grand slams in a year, the Spaniard will have to come out on top at the upcoming US Open.

Nevertheless, despite what happens in the future, Macci will remain one of Alcaraz’s biggest fans.

Rick Macci is a Huge Fan of Carlos Alcaraz

While it is common knowledge that Macci has a soft spot for Alcaraz, the coach has often spoken about how he loves to watch the Spaniard play his shots with power and precision. In fact, apart from being bowled over by Alcaraz’s “speed, agility, quickness, mobility, and flexibility,” Macci admitted that the Spaniard brings ‘artistry’ and ‘creativity’ to the forefront.

The only thing that has slightly derailed Alcaraz from charging ahead like a freight train is his injuries. Macci acknowledged that and explained that if not for injuries marring Alcaraz’s career, he would surely win more than 10 Grand Slams in no time. On top of it, the 69-year-old coach even called him a generational talent and named him the “Spanish Magician.”

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy is a Tennis Journalist at The SportsRush, whose lifelong passion and zeal for the sport landed him this position. A writer with over 1000 articles under him, Tanmay fell in love with tennis in 2005 when Roger Federer defeated Andy Roddick in the Wimbledon final after a stunning three sets. Tanmay followed the likes of the Big Three - Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal from the mid-noughties to now. His interest was stronger than ever after the wonderful 2009 Wimbledon Final which saw Roger Federer win after a see-saw 5-set match. His favorite female tennis player is Serena Williams and Monica Seles. Tanmay's favorite match-up to date is Roger Federer vs Andy Roddick in the 2000s. If possible, the John Isner vs Nicolas Mahut first round match at the 2010 Wimbledon is the only match Tanmay would love to watch Live by going back in time. Of late, he is a huge fan of Jannik Sinner and believes the youngster has the potential to break every record.

