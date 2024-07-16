Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Recalls 2023 Prediction on Carlos Alcaraz Which is Coming True This Year

Jul 12, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) celebrates after his match against Daniil Medvedev (not pictured) in a gentlemen’s singles semifinal on day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rick Macci has been an early proponent of Carlos Alcaraz for a very long time. Ever since the young tennis player set foot on the professional tennis court as a teenager, he caught the sight of many experts, including Macci. Now, as the 21-year-old Alcaraz is basking in his success, Macci’s predictions about him seem to have come true.

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2024 Wimbledon just a few weeks after winning the French Open. That is two grand slams on different surfaces within a few weeks. It is evident that very few players have tasted this kind of success at such a young age.

However, Macci was one of the few who always hailed the Spaniard as a future superstar. When Alcaraz lost in the US Open semi-final against Daniil Medvedev last year, Macci insisted that he would have an incredible 2024. The coach believed that the loss against Medvedev in the semi-final would fuel Alcaraz to go and win more titles for himself.

Well, Alcaraz did exactly that. Not only did he win the French Open and Wimbledon, but he also won the Indian Wells this year. However, to completely fulfill Macci’s prediction of three grand slams in a year, the Spaniard will have to come out on top at the upcoming US Open.

Nevertheless, despite what happens in the future, Macci will remain one of Alcaraz’s biggest fans.

Rick Macci is a Huge Fan of Carlos Alcaraz

While it is common knowledge that Macci has a soft spot for Alcaraz, the coach has often spoken about how he loves to watch the Spaniard play his shots with power and precision. In fact, apart from being bowled over by Alcaraz’s “speed, agility, quickness, mobility, and flexibility,” Macci admitted that the Spaniard brings ‘artistry’ and ‘creativity’ to the forefront.

Speed quickness agility mobility flexibility and throw in artistry and creativity and you have a very unique Generational talent that barring injury Double Figure Grand Slams is on the menu and the Spanish Magician is in the kitchen creating the Next Gen recipe. @carlosalcaraz — Rick Macci (@RickMacci) July 15, 2024

The only thing that has slightly derailed Alcaraz from charging ahead like a freight train is his injuries. Macci acknowledged that and explained that if not for injuries marring Alcaraz’s career, he would surely win more than 10 Grand Slams in no time. On top of it, the 69-year-old coach even called him a generational talent and named him the “Spanish Magician.”