“Resonates With Me”: American TV Legend Dishes Out Effusive Praise for Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2024

Jul 16, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) poses with the trophy after winning the men s singles final against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Carell, renowned for his comic timing in The Office and his charming voice in Despicable Me, is at Wimbledon at the moment, not as a performer but as a fervent tennis fan. Carell’s passion for tennis is nothing new but his admiration for Carlos Alcaraz is.

In a recent interview with Wimbledon in London, Carell opened up about Alcaraz and seems to be backing him to win the 2024 title. He excitedly revealed that the first time he actually saw the Spaniard play was at the Australian Open this year. What amazed Carell was the 3-time Grand Slam champion’s ‘raw talent and fearless approach’, which he feels many tennis legends have had in their earlier days too.

The seasoned actor relates to Alcaraz the most in the sense that he is grateful for getting to live his dream as Carell too had no background in the world of entertainment, but his talent and energy to entertain people which gave him more projects as he grew.

Even in his interviews, Carell often brings humor to make them look and sound so different and real. When asked about his favorite tennis memory, he quipped that he was delighted at being able to hit a tennis ball over the net without getting injured. And when it comes to a certain player, Steve Carell admitted unapologetically that Roger Federer is his favorite for the ease with which he played.

Steve Carell seems to like players who have elegance, flamboyance and extreme grace with the way they behave on the court. Apart from being a big fan of Roger Federer and Carlos Alcaraz, Carell has an interesting connect with tennis.

How Steve Carell Has Every Reason to Love Tennis Besides Carlos Alcaraz

Beyond his spectator role, and famously known for his “That’s what she said!” jokes, Carell will always be remembered for starring in the 2020 film Battle of the Sexes, portraying tennis legend Bobby Riggs opposite Emma Stone’s Billie Jean King. The film was about the historic 1973 tennis match between Riggs and King, highlighting themes of gender equality and sportsmanship.

When it comes to his personal life, Steve Carell turned to the sport as a way to keep himself active and maintain his fitness during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the same year as his tennis film.

Back in an interview with Hollywood Reporter in 2021, Carell claimed that playing tennis helped him grow emotionally stronger and improve upon his focus.

Carell’s presence at Wimbledon was felt by the likes of World No.1 Iga Swiatek recently as well. While still living his dream, he remains a beloved figure in both Hollywood and the tennis world.