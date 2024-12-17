“He’s Not So Tough”: When ‘The Office’ Star Steve Carell Jokingly Claimed He Could Take on LeBron James in a Fight

LeBron James shook the sports world by deciding to join the Heat in 2010. However, his method of doing so was unlike anything we’d ever seen before. In a partnership with ESPN, James aired a TV special, titled ‘The Decision’, where he famously announced that he’d be taking his talents to South Beach.

Shortly after the program made its waves through pop culture, actors Steve Carell and Paul Rudd released a parody of it, aired at the ESPYs. Carell went on to jokingly claim that he would beat the basketball superstar if the two were to fight.

Steve Carell & Paul Rudd ESPYS Parody Of LeBron's The Decision (2010) pic.twitter.com/PcLP9d1nmu — Follow @PeakNostalgia For More! (@KevClipz) August 16, 2022

Carrell sat down with Rachel Nichols for an interview with CNN on her show Unguarded. The decorated sports reporter posed the question of whether the actor was afraid of LeBron’s reaction to Carell poking fun at him. ‘The Office’ star didn’t show any signs of backing down. He said,

“I can take LeBron James.”

The award-winning actor didn’t hesitate in his response but immediately backtracked. He hilariously said, “I’m sorry”, following his claim indicating his joking tone. Carrell didn’t stop there as he continued to playfully tease James with his responses.

Shortly after, it seemed Carrell had doubled down on his initial statement. “But, yeah, no he’s not so tough,” said Carell. However, he instantly apologized for his words just like he did before.

Nichols reminded Carell about the physical differences between him and the NBA star. “6-foot-8… I just want to put that out there,” Nichols said. His response indicated that LeBron James would actually be the one at a disadvantage. “I’m actually 6-foot-9,” said Carell. Of course, that is far from the truth.

In reality, Carrel is a complete foot shorter than his claimed height, standing at 5-foot-9. The enormous weight difference doesn’t favor the esteemed actor in the slightest either. James didn’t bar any hard feelings toward Carell in a public response. Moreover, the hilarious moment is cemented as an all-time moment in the history of the ESPY Awards.