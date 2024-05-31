Stan Wawrinka Ignores Netflix Break Point Controversy, Likes Post on Holger Rune by Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach

Holger Rune came up with one of his most impressive performances of the season during the French Open 2024 2nd round clash against Flavio Cobolli of Italy. A courageous win that had a lot of resilience and poise was appreciated by Rune’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou through an Instagram post. As surprising as it may seem, Stan Wawrinka liked the same.

The Danish youngster fought back after being down 0-5 in the final set tiebreak. Patrick Mouratoglou encapsulated the emotions of the entire tennis community by calling Holger Rune a “warrior” for his remarkable win on Court 14.

Serena Williams’ former coach posted a series of photos from the nearly four-hour-long contest, he also wrote:

“I saw a warrior last night on that court 14 in @rolandgarros. And I was proud to be sitting on the passenger seat on your journey! Congrats to @flavio_cobbo too for a great performance.”

Stan Wawrinka was one of the 14,000+ social media users to like the post. Could this be a sign that Wawrinka has ended his feud with the 21-year-old? Well, it definitely looks that way.

At the start of the year, Holger Rune was accused of disrespecting Stan Wawrinka with his comments on the Swiss veteran in one of the episodes of Season 2 of the Netflix show, Break Point.

Holger Rune on Stan Wawrinka’s comments to him after their Paris match at the net #BreakPointS2 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/DwkDVSzcq4 — Holger Rune News (@running_rune) January 10, 2024

Why Were Holger Rune and Stan Wawrinka Beefing?

Holger Rune and Stan Wawrinka’s feud began in 2022. After their Round of 64 encounter at the Paris Masters tournament, the two had an awkward handshake. Wawrinka also called out the then-teenager for his outbursts on the court by advising him the following –

“Stop acting like a baby on court.”

A couple of months later, after their Round of 32 clash at the Indian Wells 2023, the two had yet another hostile meeting at the net. Despite suffering a three-set thriller loss, Rune retaliated:

“You’ve got nothing to say now?”

However, going by an iconic photo clicked alongside Novak Djokovic during the Monte Carlo Masters 2023 and recent social media activity, it seems as though the animosity between the two has come to an end. It’ll be interesting to see if the Swiss legend supports Rune for his third-round clash against Jozef Kovalik on Saturday.