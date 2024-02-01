“Still the Favorite to Win the Grand Slam Titles”: Olympic Gold Winner Not Counting Novak Djokovic Out Despite Loss to Jannik Sinner

Jan 29, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the trophy after his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men’s final on day fourteen of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic lost to Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open 2024 semifinals. This was the first time the World No.1 lost an AO semi-final. Also, Sinner became only the 3rd player to beat Djokovic in the semi-final and win that tournament. But Djokovic’s tennis career is far from over, believes a former Chilean tennis player and a current coach.

Nicolas Massu played tennis from the late 1990s to the mid-to-late 2000s. He won six titles, but his biggest claim to fame is being a gold medalist at the 2004 Athens Olympics. In an interview with Sportklub, Massu stressed why Novak Djokovic is the GOAT of tennis and still World No. 1. He also believes that the Serb still has a lot of tricks up his sleeve and might win more Grand Slams this year.

“Novak is still number one in the world, he is still the favorite to win the Grand Slam titles this year,” said Massu to Sportklub.

He also explained that Novak Djokovic is very fit and that he came very close to achieving something remarkable last year i.e. winning all four Grand Slams and completing the Calendar Slam. Novak Djokovic won all of them except Wimbledon, where Alcaraz denied him the title.

Massu believes Novak Djokovic has the chance this year to win more, and with the Paris Olympics, it is already a huge year for tennis. Meanwhile, if Sinner wins all four slams and the Olympic Gold, he will complete a Golden Slam.

“I respect Novak a lot and have known him for a long time. I remember that he won his first title against me, in Amersfoort in 2006, and here he is still at the top. I’m sure he can still win slams,” Massu further went on.

The match Massu mentioned was Djokovic’s maiden ATP title at the Dutch Open. Djokovic, a then 19-year-old, beat Massu 7-6, 6-4 to win the title. The Chilean Olympic gold medalist isn’t wrong in assessing that Djokovic is still at his best at age 36.

“The other guys, you know the ones I mean, have great chances, they are among the favorites for the Slams, but the same goes for Novak. It will be an interesting year, I’m sure of that,” Massu finally concluded.

Massu has been the coach of Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem. Besides the Olympic gold medal, Nicolas Massu’s other success is winning the US Open as coach of Dominic Thiem. Thiem defeated Alexander Zverev 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) in the finals.