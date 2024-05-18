Toto Wolff Hints at Kimi Antonelli for 2025 With “An Italian in Our Car” Remark

Mercedes may have continued its abysmal run in Imola but Lewis Hamilton got a grand reception by the Italian fans. As the Briton prepares to join Ferrari in 2025, Mercedes is left with the task of finding his replacement. Amid the hunt emerged the name of Kimi Antonelli, who is currently competing in Formula 2. While nothing is confirmed yet, Toto Wolff may have dropped a major hint.

Reacting to the reception Hamilton got from the fans at Imola, Wolff talked about the need to get used to it. One way of doing that would be to get an Italian driver at Mercedes. Kimi Antonelli, coincidentally, happens to be one.

That is what makes Wolff’s comment prophetic when he (as per @JunaidSamodien_ on X) said, “We need to look at the options, and maybe we will shine with a Italian in our car.”

Toto Wolff says they will get used to Lewis Hamilton in red quite quickly, and adds that “we need to look at the options, and maybe we will shine with a Italian in our car”, but adds that they need to get the package right first. — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) May 18, 2024

Whether or not Mercedes picks Antonelli, the task of finding a replacement for Lewis Hamilton is herculean. The Silver Arrows have won eight constructors’ titles with his help. In the process, he picked six drivers’ titles to add to the one that he won with McLaren. The 39-year-old was not just a catalyst to Mercedes’ success but also an equal partner to it.

One would believe that the Brackley team would pick an experienced driver to take his place. However, 17-year-old Kimi Antonelli has emerged as the favorite. Owing to his heroics in the junior categories, the Italian has earned a reputation. To fast-track his development, Mercedes placed him in Formula 2 despite no experience of competing in Formula 3.

With 24 points to his name, Antonelli is currently in P10 in the standings. By the time the 2025 season of F1 starts, he will turn 18, a pre-requisite to drive in the premier class. To make sure he is up to the task, Mercedes might test him at Williams before making the big offer.

The drivers Kimi Antonelli is competing for the Mercedes seat

When speculations over Lewis Hamilton’s replacement began, names like Fernando Alonso and Alex Albon were in the hunt. However, as time passes, each driver is finalizing his place. Alonso has signed a long-term contract with Aston Martin, and so has Albon with Williams.

That leaves Toto Wolff with the options of Esteban Ocon, Mick Schumacher, and Frederik Vesti. While the Austrian boss himself confirmed the candidature of Schumacher and Vesti, Ocon nominated himself by virtue of being a part of Mercedes’ driver academy.

There is, however, another big name hunting for a seat in 2025. That name is Carlos Sainz who is rendered jobless owing to Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move.

| James Allison on Kimi Antonelli’s F1 tests: “He’s fast, consistent.” “Looks like the real deal.” pic.twitter.com/RGA4JDjTiK — formularacers (@formularacers_) May 18, 2024

Despite his proven race-winning pedigree, Sainz has failed to make much buzz with the Silver Arrows. That has led to Kimi Antonelli once again becoming the favorite to land the seat.