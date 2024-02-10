Sumit Nagal vs Dalibor Svrcina Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of the ATP Chennai Challenger 2024 Semi-Final

Picture taken from Sumit Nagal’s official Instagram account and Dalibor Svrcina (CZE) in action against Mukund Sasikumar (IND) in Chennai Open 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Ravindran R

The ATP Chennai Challenger is set to produce a thrilling semi-final clash. The Indian star Sumit Nagal is set to go head-to-head with Dalibor Svrcina for a berth in the final. Nagal is seeded second for the tournament, while Svrcina is seeded third, adding more intrigue to the game. The Sumit Nagal vs Dalibor Svrcina clash is set to attract large number of crowds in Chennai.

Advertisement

Sumit Nagal will start the match as a heavy favorite to win the semi-final. The SportsRush predicts Sumit Nagal to win in three sets. Pokerstars has Sumit Nagal as the favorite with his odds set at 1.40, compared to Svrcina’s 2.60.

Sumit Nagal has enjoyed a brilliant 2024 season so far. The Indian star made it to the second round of the Australian Open after winning three qualifying round matches. Nagal even defeated Alexander Bublik in straight sets in the main draw. In the Chennai Challenger, Nagal has been dominant winning three matches in a row, all in straight sets. The Indian star defeated Dominik Palan 6-3, 6-3 to set up a Sumit Nagal vs Dalibor Svrcina semi-final.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dalibor Svrcina has made his way to the semi-final, the hard way. The Czech player has been taken to three sets in all of his matches so far. Svrcina won his last match after coming back from a set down against the wild card Mukund Sasikumar. Now, the Czech young star will look to get a big scalp in the much anticipated Sumit Nagal vs Dalibor Svrcina clash.

The weather in Chennai at 3.00 pm local time (4.30 AM ET) is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius, with cloudy skies. The Sumit Nagal vs Dalibor Svrcina match will be broadcasted on the ATP Challenger TV or the ATP live streaming app in the United States on subscription.