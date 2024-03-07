“Stop Misleading Fans…. He Has Got His Netflix Money!”: Rafael Nadal Indian Wells 2024 Withdrawal At 11th Hour Puts Spaniard at Risk of Losing Strong Fanbase

Jul 7, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Rafael Nadal (ESP) throw his towel to the ball person during his match against Alex De Minaur (AUS) on day six at the All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal dashed hopes of tennis fans across the world on Wednesday by announcing his withdrawal from the Indian Wells 2024 almost at the 11th hour. Many took to social media to complain and express their disapproval of the Spaniard’s decision. This is the third time he has pulled out of a tournament at the last minute after his so-called ‘comeback’ was hyped up.

In an official statement on social media, Rafael Nadal claimed that he is not physically ‘ready’ to play in an ATP 1000 competition. He did not mention the exact nature of his pain or injury that has made him take such a drastic step. Fans on the internet were not pleased with his repeated act of tantalising fans with a much-publicised return, only to pull out on such short notice.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) also joined in, slamming Nadal and saying he was inconsiderate to fans who purchased tickets only to watch him play.

Some even questioned why Nadal entered the Indian Wells 2024 in the first place. They believed he should have waited until the clay season. Many also accused Nadal of having earned what he had to at the Netflix Slam 2024, indirectly calling him money-hungry.

Sumit Nagal to replace Rafael Nadal as latter flies back to ponder future

Indian ace Sumit Nagal came in as the lucky loser to replace Rafael Nadal in the Indian Wells 2024. He will play the opening round clash against Milos Raonic. The World No. 101 made headlines at the Australian Open 2024 after upsetting Alexander Bublik in the first round. Having bagged a Challenger title a couple of weeks ago, Nagal will fancy his chances to bag a big win against the Canadian. He recently stretched Lorenzo Sonego to three sets in the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024.

Nadal, meanwhile, will head back to Spain again to return to full fitness. The clay swing begins in April, with a handful of 250s. While the former World No.1 may not participate in those tournaments, he will want to play bigger tournaments. As Nadal mentioned himself recently before the Netflix Slam 2024, the Monte Carlo Masters in the second week of April, will be his target depending on how he goes at Indian Wells.

Many speculate he will hang up his boots after the French Open 2024. The tennis fraternity awaits further communication from Nadal with bated breath.