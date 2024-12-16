Taylor Fritz Gets Special Shoutout From Los Angeles Chargers For Watching Their Game Along With Morgan Riddle

Mar 20, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Taylor Fritz (USA) with his girlfriend Morgan Riddle after defeating Rafael Nadal (ESP) in the men’s final at the BNP Paribas Open. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Taylor Fritz is in the headlines again, but this time it’s all about his passion for football. His latest downtime activity took him to SoFi Stadium, where he caught the clash between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Advertisement

As seen from Fritz’s social media activities, the Californian was present at the arena alongside his girlfriend Morgan Riddle, and a few others.

During his visit to Inglewood, Fritz had the privilege of winding up a turbine as part of the “Bolt Up” ritual. The 27-year-old also spent time on the sidelines and received a jersey from the LA team, making it an unforgettable experience for the tennis star.

It also became a hit among fans, who wrote positive messages in the comments section of that post.

FRITZ IS COOKING FOR 2025. Keep going man. — El colibrí colombiano (@nuestraleycol) December 16, 2024

That must have been so fun — Double Fault (@DoubleFaultPod) December 16, 2024

A new tradition? Cool. — ⚡️ᒍᗩᑕOᗷᗰᑕKIᑎᑎEY⚡️ (@BoltUp_Chargers) December 15, 2024

However, Fritz’s decision to attend an NFL game with Riddle comes as a surprise, given the harassment suffered by his girlfriend during her trip to Super Bowl LVIII.

Super Bowl LVIII was a traumatic event for Fritz’s girlfriend

Super Bowl LVIII featured a thrilling showdown, with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs securing a dramatic 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.

However, for Morgan Riddle, the experience at Allegiant Stadium was anything but memorable. During her visit with friends, the group faced repeated harassment, turning what should have been a celebratory event into a distressing ordeal.

In an emotional Instagram Story, Riddle recounted the encounters her group endured.

“I can’t believe the levels of harassment we dealt with this weekend from men. In the last 3 days, I’ve been grabbed, groped, harassed, catcalled incessantly – basically every few minutes when we were out in public. And it was really bad at the game today,” Riddle wrote.

Fast forward to the present, and Riddle seems to have put the Super Bowl incident behind her, watching the Buccaneers’ 40-17 victory over the Chargers with Taylor Fritz.