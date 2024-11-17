Taylor Fritz Shows Why Carlos Alcaraz Lost to Alexander Zverev at ATP Finals

Taylor Fritz’s dream run in the ATP Finals continues, with the American pulling off another big scalp on Saturday. The 27-year-old huffed and puffed before defeating Alexander Zverev to reach the final. This might not be the result many would have expected, but Fritz and his supporters wouldn’t mind it.

Zverev was understandably the overwhelming favorite in the semifinal, thanks to his unbeaten run in the group stage of the tournament. To his credit though, Fritz did not let the underdog tag bring him down. He broke the German’s serve in the sixth game of the first set, leaving the supporters in the stadium and those watching on TV stunned.

Wow. Fritz is the first player to break Zverev ALL TOURNAMENT to lead 4-2. Maybe he really got his number now? pic.twitter.com/azUh9VrKq4 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) November 16, 2024

It was at that moment many believed Fritz had a real shot at pulling off an upset even though it was only the sixth game of the match. This is what Carlos Alcaraz failed to do in his match against Zverev.

The Spaniard was unwell when he arrived in Turin for the ATP Finals. Though his health kept him from performing at his best, he still had a chance to reach the semifinals. But he fell to the German without even breaking his serve.

“Fritz owns Zverev”: Fans react to the American breaking the German’s serve

What Alcaraz couldn’t do, Fritz did on Saturday. As surprising as it may seem, Zverev has now lost four matches in a row against Fritz. It is something that has delighted his supporters, who took to social media to quickly point it out.

Unbelievable. He is Zverev’s nightmare — Jamal ❤️ (@JamalLababidi6) November 16, 2024

Fritz owns Zverev — Triston Dunn (@tristondunn) November 16, 2024

Fritz is in Zverev’s head like Medvedev has been. — Ateet (@ateet09) November 16, 2024

Fritz knows how to handle him…any corner any angle, Zverev always getting pasted — Harbdoul (@harbdouldotdev) November 16, 2024

However, it would be unfair to claim that the victory was purely down to that one broken service game. The way Fritz held his serve by winning a massive 85% of first-serve points proved crucial in the end. This was something Alcaraz was unable to do. He won only 67% of his first serve points against the World No.2.

On Sunday, Fritz will be eager to add another title to his trophy cabinet – arguably, the biggest one in the 27-year-old American’s career. Fritz will have to play the underdog again in the final against the home favorite, the in form and the World No.1 Jannik Sinner on Sunday.