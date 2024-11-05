Is Alexander Zverev the Best Player To Have Never Won a Grand Slam? Andy Roddick Disagrees by Preferring Long-Time Rafael Nadal Ally

Alexander Zverev made waves by winning the final Masters 1000 tournament of the 2024 season. Following his title-clinching performance in Bercy, Paris, fans are debating whether the German star is the greatest player to not have a Grand Slam title on his resume. Andy Roddick gives his two cents on this narrative, highlighting the illustrious career David Ferrer had.

Some users chose Thomas Berdych, while others picked Grigor Dimitrov and David Nalbandian in this discussion. None of them mentioned Ferrer’s name except Roddick. “Not nearly enough people say David Ferrer. So so so good,” Roddick tipped his hat to Rafael Nadal’s compatriot.

Not nearly enough people say David Ferrer. So so so good — andyroddick (@andyroddick) November 5, 2024

Andy Roddick is right in bringing Ferrer into such a debate. The Spaniard played in a time when Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, and Novak Djokovic ruled the tennis world. There were also other stars who were playing at the top of their game. Still, Ferrer, a close ally of Nadal, managed to win 27 titles and reach one Grand Slam final.

As impressive as Ferrer’s career was, his former pupil – Alexander Zverev – has been even more accomplished. He’s won 23 titles in his 11 years of professional career. But has clinched six more Masters 1000 titles, two more ATP Finals titles, one more Olympic gold medal, reached the finals of a major one more time, and was also ranked higher (#2) than Ferrer (#3) ever was.

Zverev is very much in his prime and can add to his growing trophy cabinet. He is focused on soon winning a Grand Slam and clearing his name from this unfortunate list that fans claim he is on top.

Zverev expresses his desire to win a Grand Slam in 2025

Alexander Zverev climbed up the ATP rankings list to the #2 spot with his successful run at the Rolex Paris Masters 2024. When asked to choose between winning a Grand Slam or becoming the World No.1, the 27-year-old revealed his desire to accomplish both feats.

With the 2024 season reaching its end, the Hamburg native spoke about his goals for next year.

“It’s very difficult to be world No. 1 without winning a Slam. I had the chance in 2022 if I would have not gotten injured. You have to win Grand Slams to become world No. 1. I’m world No. 2 now, but I’m 3,000 points away from Jannik,” Sascha said.

The next Grand Slam is more than two months away. For now, the 6’6” star will be determined to add to his points tally and career earnings, and potentially win the upcoming ATP Finals in Turin for the third time in his career.