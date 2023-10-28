The Australian Coach Who Picked a ‘Lesser Talented’ Roger Federer Over Lleyton Hewitt And Taught the Swiss Star the One-Handed Backhand and a Winning Mentality

One of the hallmarks of Roger Federer is his one-handed backhand. This, alongside his elegant gameplay, got him spotted as a young, prodigious talent. Fans and players have tried to emulate his trademark backhand for years after he burst onto the scene. Roger Federer himself, though, picked it up from his Australian childhood coach.

Peter Carter was one of the most influential coaches Federer ever had but the impact on his career, however, is largely overseen. Severin Luthi is the Swiss legend’s longest-serving coach, and other names include Jose Higueras, Tony Roche, Paul Annacone, Stefan Edberg, and Ivan Ljubicic. Carter gets lost in this illustrious list but remains the building block behind making Federer a champion.

Peter Carter’s influence on Roger Federer before it was heartbreakingly cut short

Hailing from the small town of Nuriootpa in Australia, Carter himself was extremely talented as a young kid. He was tipped to become a great player, but injuries ravaged his career as he peaked at World No.173. He then focused on working as a coach, crossing paths with Roger Federer. Carter worked with the young Swiss in two stints, from ages 10 to 14 and 16 to 19. He was an influential figure who predicted that Federer would become the best tennis player ever. However, he tragically passed away in 2002 at 37, before seeing his ward win his first Grand Slam title.

Trying to establish himself as a coach in Europe, Carter came across Federer at The Old Boys Tennis Club in Basel (via abc.net). He took it upon himself to coach the evidently talented 11-year-old kid. As per Carter’s fellow coach Darren Cahill, Roger Federer had a bad attitude and a poor backhand. Carter, however, persevered with him despite Cahill saying that there was a more talented kid back home in Australia, Lleyton Hewitt.

Carter taught Federer the wonderful single-handed backhand he practised during his playing days. The youngster picked it up and even modelled his on-court movement after his coach. Even today, Carter’s contemporaries remark that the 20-time Majors winner’s game bears a striking resemblance to that of his late coach. Unlike the calm and composed Federer we know today, he was prone to outbursts and smashing rackets as a teenager. Carter, quietly but firmly, ensured that his protege picked up the good etiquettes and left the bad ones.

Carter met with an unfortunate accident while on honeymoon with his wife in South Africa. On August 1, 2002, just one week before Federer’s 21st birthday, the Aussie passed away after the car he was in, flipped. He never got to see his pupil win a Slam and blossom into the legend he is today.

Not only did Peter Carter improve Federer’s game, but he also taught him to be more dignified and elegant. He was essential to the former World No.1 becoming the gentleman the fans know him as. To honour Carter’s impact and contribution to his life, Roger Federer used to invite his former coach’s parents, Bob and Diane, to the Australian Open every year. Every time the Swiss legend played in Melbourne, Carter’s parents were treated as his guests. Their travel, accommodation, and match tickets were all taken care of by Federer.

Carter’s parents were treated to the best of Federer at the Australian Open. He made it to the semi-finals, or beyond, on all but six occasions having participated 21 times. He won the first slam of the year six times, 14 years between his first and last title. The 2018 Australian Open was his 20th and final Majors trophy. With a W/L record of 112-5 and six titles, Roger Federer gave his late coach a fitting tribute by exhibiting some of his best tennis Down Under.