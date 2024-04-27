Carlos Alcaraz Channels Inner Roger Federer With Magnificent Pick-Up Volley at Madrid Open: WATCH

Carlos Alcaraz made a terrific start to his title defense at the Madrid Open 2024. He defeated Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan by 6-2, 6-1 after a clinical performance. But what caught everyone’s attention were some of the shots that Alcaraz played in the match. One particular shot during the game was a quintessential reminder of an iconic Roger Federer shot. Right after Alcaraz earned that point, the commentators’ plaudits and the Madrid audience’s applause said it all.

Carlos Alcaraz is a chip off the old block, who came up with tactical shots from time to time in his match against Shevchenko. Although playing powerful shots and a baseline game has been his strength over time, the Spaniard doesn’t mind mixing it up with a few smart shots here and there. Just like in the second set, when the score was 6-2, 1-0 (40-0) for Alcaraz, he used a tactic right out of Roger Federer’s playbook.

Carlos Alcaraz fired in a quick serve, which Shevchenko then returned. Alcaraz then ran to the net at speed and used his reflexes perfectly to play a pick-up volley. His ability to play the ball with soft hands just enough to pass it over the net to his opponent’s side was masterful. Shevchenko had no chance to reach there. The way Alcaraz reached for the ball and played it with a gentle touch had Roger Federer’s ‘SABR’ shot written all over it.

SABR stands for Sneak Attack by Roger, a fine trick shot invented by Roger Federer. He played the shot repeatedly in his career especially in the year 2015 and won many points due to the same.

This point by Alcaraz in his match also came at a crucial juncture. While he had already won a set, he took a 2-point lead i.e. 2-0 with this point in the second set. Mentally, this might’ve put Alcaraz in a more confident position from where he believed he couldn’t lose. And Alcaraz won the match comfortably in the end.

Can Carlos Alcaraz Be the Next Roger Federer?

While fellow countryman Rafael Nadal has been a role model for Carlos Alcaraz from his childhood, the 20-year-old has also always idolized Roger Federer for his style and elegance. The similarities between the two players are also plentiful, including their career trajectories at such a young age. It’s also not just the SABR, but many more shots that are identical between Federer and Alcaraz.

Alcaraz also spoke about Federer in an interview that if there was one player he would’ve liked to be stuck with, it would be Roger Federer. He would ask him a lot of questions.

After winning the Indian Wells, he once again gave a shoutout to Federer, even after he admitted that Nadal is his idol. In an interview with the Tennis Channel, he spoke about the Swiss legend.

“I always say that my idol is Rafa but I want to say that I really want to play like Roger, I’m not gonna lie, you know, his style, his elegance on the court is something amazing. I’ve said it many times my game is more similar than Roger’s game and I would like to play like him. I would love to play against him, at least just once, but yeah, hope to do it,” said Carlos Alcaraz to The Tennis Channel.

Such similarities between the two players give millions of tennis fans who’ve grown up watching Roger Federer, immense hope. They hope to find that same charm, grace, class, and elegance with which tennis was played by the Swiss legend.